The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the historic Respect for Marriage Act, a piece of legislation that will federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage rights.

The bill passed Thursday (8 December) by a vote of 258-169, with 39 Republicans crossing party lines to vote with House Democrats.

The House already passed an earlier version of the Respect for Marriage Act, which requires the federal government to recognise the validity of all marriages conducted in states where they are legal, in July.

But the bill languished in the Senate, which delayed its vote until after the midterm elections. The Senate voted in favour of the bill last month with a bipartisan amendment, which passed in a 61-36 vote.

It now heads to president Joe Biden to be signed into law. Biden has said been a staunch supporter in the fight to ensure federal protections for marriage equality.

“Today, we stand up to the values the vast majority of Americans hold dear – a belief in the dignity, beauty and divinity in every person in abiding respect for love so powerful that it binds two people together,” House speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Several politicians, including vice president Kamala Harris, shared their joy at the vote in favour of the legislation to protect same-sex marriage on Twitter.

Good news: Congress has now passed the Respect for Marriage Act. Marriage equality is on its way to becoming law. pic.twitter.com/D103TlUoPt — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 8, 2022

After more than a decade of work, my #RespectForMarriageAct has finally passed Congress. Repealing the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act and upholding same sex couples right to equal protection under the law has been a moral imperative of mine. Next stop: the White House! pic.twitter.com/qokZONWJRm — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) December 8, 2022

I was proud to vote YES for the #RespectForMarriageAct which will enshrine critical protections for marriage equality for the people of St. Louis and across this country. #LoveWins🌈 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 8, 2022

Passed! I just voted to send the Respect for Marriage Act to the President's desk and protect the right to marry for same-sex and interracial couples. This is justice. — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) December 8, 2022

Today, the People's House took a step forward in reaffirming #LoveIsLove. The #RespectforMarriageAct is now heading to @POTUS' desk.



To our LGBTQ+ siblings: we see you, we love you, & we won't stop fighting for true marriage equality. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 8, 2022

As a vice chair of the @LGBTEqCaucus, proud to support the #RespectForMarriageAct.



This legislation will ensure critical protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Looking forward to voting for it again and @POTUS signing it into law. #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/EMjxYYmDs0 — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) December 8, 2022

Voting to pass the Respect for Marriage Act today is one of the proudest votes I’ve ever cast. I’m proud to have introduced it with @RepJerryNadler, and now it’s going to be signed into law.



I’m humbled. I’m honored. And I’m hopeful—as the fight for LGBTQ+ rights continues. pic.twitter.com/oiM4PO0vL0 — Rep. Mondaire Jones (@RepMondaire) December 8, 2022

Momentum for the bill began to build after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, raising fears the conservative-leaning court might reverse other landmark rulings.

This was compounded after justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court might strike down “erroneous” precedents set by rulings like Obergefell v Hodges, the decision that legalised same-sex marriage nationwide.

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said the House vote sent a clear message to the world: “Love is winning.”

“At a time when the LGBTQ+ community continues to face ongoing attacks – from deadly violence to legislative assaults on our rights – today’s vote is a clear victory for this country’s 568,000 same-sex married couples, including me,” Robinson said.

“The fact that this bill passed with strong bipartisan support in both chambers proves that marriage equality is supported by a wide swath of the American people.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said passage of the Respect for Marriage Act is a “victory” for LGBTQ+ couples and couples of different races.

“This legislation will safeguard much-needed protections for millions of couples who are baselessly vulnerable in today’s hostile political climate at the state level and in the courts,” Ellis explained.

She continued: “Congress must use this momentum to keep expanding LGBTQ protections and freedoms including in pending legislation like the Equality Act, and especially for transgender people who face elevated levels of discrimination and attacks.

“It’s long past time for politicians to catch up to the supermajority of Americans of every party who support shared values of equal treatment, and our right to be free from discrimination and to have the same chances to belong, contribute and succeed in our communities and in our country.”