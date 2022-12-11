Britney Spears hit back at a restaurant worker who consoled her, telling them to “go f*** yourself!!”

The Toxic singer posted a lengthy Instagram message on Saturday (10 December) where she talked about a trip she had made to a local branch of the American fast-food chain Jack in the Box.

She explained that, after having cried in her car for a while, the Oops… I Did it Again star was hungry and saw the fast food establishment.

“I’ve never [eaten] there a day in my f*****g life… I was like HOLY S**T when I saw that big sign of pictures of the food.”

After choosing what to buy, she said “this big man at the f*****g window” told her that everything was going to be ok.

“IT’S GONNA BE OK!! WTF DID HE JUST SAY?” she wrote. “He doesn’t KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn’t know his a**.

“F*** you stupid man at Jack in the Box. You don’t know me… You’re not my blood so go f*** yourself.”

The reaction from social media was mixed. Some believed her reaction was too harsh, while others agreed that the comment was “out of line.”

crying😭this the first time i actually don’t agree with one of her post. why she have to do him like that — 🇵🇷Jay (@JalinsVision) December 11, 2022

People hate on fast food workers for no reason. — Jeremy Beim (@JeremyBeim) December 11, 2022

“Imagine you leave work all excited to go tell friends you saw Britney Spears… and then just before bed you’re scrolling on Instagram, come across this post of hers and it’s this,” one user wrote.

“I think he was trying to be nice,” another user wrote. “You said you were crying in the car, it was probably obvious. Don’t take offence to it.”

The pop star claimed that, despite having been crying in the car, she was “fine” and that “nobody could tell.”

Britney Spears takes a photo with Sam Asghari during the “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” premiere. (Getty)

“I mean, he may not be your blood but [he] is showing you more care than your actual blood, no?” an Instagram comment read.

“If Jack in the Box guy is reading this, I hope he knows that he’s a good person with a kind heart,” another wrote.

But others weren’t so quick to judge Spears for lashing out. Some suggested that the employee’s comments were “inappropriate.”

“Her reaction isn’t surprising. She’s working through trauma. She’ll get there eventually,” a Twitter user wrote.

But another replied to that saying: “Working through trauma doesn’t give you the right to be mean to other people.

Randomness followed by an unexpected turn of anger. Whatever she’s going through there has nothing to do with the staff at the restaurant. — daniel (@lordisthisfree) December 11, 2022

She's absolutely right. He could've just been nice nd professional and that would be enough.

If some stranger just compassionately said everything will be okay, I'd assume it's because I look a mess.

Once it's not wanted, it can feel backhanded — I'll pay the postage in sin (@Hearye2) December 11, 2022

It’s not explicitly clear whether Spears lashed out at the employee during the situation, or whether she chose to vent her frustrations in the post after the fact.

Regardless, several users pointed out that, while sometimes comments can feel backhanded when emerging through traumatic situations.

“Classic case of being triggered when working through trauma and PTSD,” a Twitter reply read. “She doesn’t feel safe, nor trust anyone… But she’ll get there.”

“If some stranger just compassionately said everything will be okay, I’d assume it’s because I look a mess. Once it’s not wanted, it can feel backhanded,” another reply read.