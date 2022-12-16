Former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway has defended protests against drag shows, which are becoming increasingly violent.

Conway, who has been accused of abuse by her own daughter and of supporting conversion therapy, joined the chorus of anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans claiming drag performers endanger children in an appearance on Fox News.

Addressing the fact drag queens such as Shangela and Marti G Cummings were invited to the White House for the historic signing of the Respect For Marriage Act, Conway said: “Donald Trump is the first president to come to office already in favor of gay marriage.

“Mrs Trump, Melania Trump, was honored one year ago at Mar a Lago by the Log Cabin Republicans. I think that somehow… the Democrats think they have a monopoly on this.

“What they have a monopoly on is inviting drag queens to the people’s house as a representation of what their values are.

“Parents, you have every right to speak up, show up, put up and stand up. Don’t ever give up on that, because our kids are the future. They’re our most precious resource. Nobody can tell you otherwise.”

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence (Credit; Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Kellyanne Conway’s comments add fuel to the fire of what has become an increasingly dangerous trend.

Drag performances across the US have been targeted by far-right protesters, and a shocking report released last month showed in 2022, drag protests have taken place in 47 different US states, excluding only four – South Dakota, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Washington DC.

One in Chicago saw the cancellation of a drag bingo event at a public library after organisers received a letter and a bullet with the phrase “more to come”, while just this month, police officers were seen giving high fives to members of the white supremacist group Proud Boys at an anti-drag protest.

The Colorado Springs attack, which happened on the Club’s “Drag Divas” night (19 November) left five dead and at least 25 injured.