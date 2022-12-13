New York drag artist Marti G Cummings is set to attend the historic signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

The drag activist is set to join president Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and various other Congress members in the White House on Tuesday (13 December) to witness the bill’s enaction.

Cummings shared the Respect for Marriage invitation in a tweet where they expressed their excitement at the announcement.

“To be a non-binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen,” Cummings wrote. “Thank you president & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing.

“Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel.”

The bill is set to be signed after it passed through the US House of Representatives in an overwhelming vote of 258-169.

The bill will codify same-sex marriage by stripping away dormant legislation which could be reenacted if the Supreme Court repealed Obergefell v Hodges, which legalised same-sex marriage across the US.

It comes as a huge win for same-sex marriage protections in the country, which has been on shaky ground following the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court.

Fans ‘so proud’ of Cummings’ LGBTQ+ activism

Fans congratulated the New York drag star for the invitation, writing that they were “so proud” of them for their tireless LGBTQ+ activism.

“So, so proud of you and all of the activism work you do,” one reply read. “Very well deserved!”

“What an honour and a reflection on all that you are doing for the LGBTQ+ community, I admire you,” another user wrote.

So happy for you!!! — (((Stephen Trask))) (@stephentrask) December 12, 2022

You are such an incredible artist and you deserve this platform and more my queen!!! History in the making. we love you so much 💗💗💗💗 — bitchruq (@bombybasta) December 13, 2022

MARTI!!! incredible! so happy you’ll be there representing! — Lauren Miller (@millerhilife) December 13, 2022

MARTI omg!! that is so major!!! I cannot think of anyone more deserving to be present for this singing! — ✨Anna Berries✨ (@missannaberries) December 12, 2022

Democratic politician Jessica González-Rojas also replied, noting she would be there to greet Cummings, writing: “See you there, Marti!”

Various other drag artists and figureheads reacted to the news Cummings would attend the Respect for Marriage signing, with Drag Race winner Jaida Essence Hall reacting with several heart emojis.

Season 14 contestant Jasmine Kennedie wrote: “So well deserved!! Congrats Marti G. Cummings!!”

Drag icon Trixie Mattel wrote simply: “Work b**ch.”

Drag artist always set out to be more than just an entertainer

The non-binary drag artist has been an incredibly outspoken activist for LGBTQ+ groups throughout their career.

Cummings ran for a New York Council position in 2019 where they vowed to ensure that the presence of LGBTQ+ people is felt in the New York City Council.

“I believe this is my calling,” they said to Out at the time.

“I believe this is what I am put on this earth to do – to not only be a drag queen who’s funny, silly, and entertaining, but somebody who took that platform and used it for something bigger.”

Additionally, the star regularly attends LGBTQ+ and Democratic campaign talks where they fiercely and valiantly advocate for queer rights.

Cummings attended a New York rally near the Stonewall Inn, where they said in an Instagram post that “Black and brown trans people are being murdered, trans kids are being denied care, [and] reproductive justice is being denied.”