Man stabbed trans woman in face while misgendering her and shouting vile slurs

New York man Alshon Williams has been charged with multiple hate crimes for allegedly stabbing and shooting at a trans woman while misgendering her and shouting anti-gay slurs.

Suspect Williams, 49, was charged in a New York State Supreme Court of multiple counts of hate crime following an incident which took place in Central Harlem on 1 November just after midnight.

District attorney Bragg said: “As alleged, this defendant hurled hateful words and slurs before this violent attack.

“It is a miracle that the victim was not severely injured – or even killed – and we wish her a speedy recovery.”

According to court records Williams allegedly confronted the 36-year-old trans victim and her friend in front of an apartment building on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

The documents alleged Williams told them to be quiet as people were trying to sleep. He then repeatedly misgendered the victim and called her an anti-gay slur.

Following this Williams is said to have taken a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the face at least two times, causing cuts above her right eye.

Williams then pulled out a firearm and fired three shots in the direction of the victim, missing her, before fleeing the scene on a moped, court documents state.

Following the incident Williams was charged with assault in second degree as a hate crime, attempted assault in first degree as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and menacing in the second degree as a hate crime.

Bragg added: “If you have been a victim of a hate crime, please call my Office’s Hate Crimes Hotline at 212-335-3100.”

It follows transphobic hate crime in England and Wales hitting a record high in 2022, while in the US anti-LGBTQ+ protests by far-right extremists are up by 340 per cent compared to 12 months ago.