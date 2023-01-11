Jennifer Coolidge won her first Golden Globe for her portrayal of Tanya in The White Lotus, but her comedic genius really shone during her presentation of a separate award.

The White Lotus star, who went on to win Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

Before announcing the category’s winner – Tyler James Williams in Abbott Elementary – the icon, legend, star and mother Jennifer Coolidge delivered a side-splitting speech, joking about everything from Crocs to how to pronounce Kaley Cuoco’s surname.

She started her speech by revealing that as soon as she was asked to present the category, she immediately accepted, then immediately had a panic attack. Relatable:

“I said, ‘Oh my god, that is such an honor. Thank you. Thank you so much. Yes, I would love to.’ And I hung up on her. And then I thought about it for a little bit, and I just had a complete anxiety attack.”

Jennifer Coolidge went on to say that she told the person on the phone that she was afraid of falling on the waxed stage floor, compelling the Golden Globes rep to recommend that the White Lotus star “wear a pair of Crocs”.

“And I said, ‘What, are you kidding me? With my Dolce & Gabbana dress, you know, all those crazy Italians would lose their minds!’” The most recent season of The White Lotus was set in Sicily, where Coolidge’s Tanya met her “derpy” demise and gave us the iconic line: “These gays, they’re trying to murder me.”

She continued by saying she was also intimidated by the “ticker tape,” (teleprompter) and “the pronunciation of people’s names”.

“You know, once I say someone’s name the wrong way, I’m screwed. I can’t do it. Like you hear it that one way, and you can’t undo it,” she told the audience.

She then went on to butcher Bill Nye and Kaley Cuoco’s name – the latter is understandable, the first is only excusable because she’s Jennifer Coolidge.

Jennifer Coolidge needs to give out every award and host every awards show going forward #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pumegJ1MZ7 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 11, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge is giving y’all a comedy masterclass right now btw #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/l5t9IueAxk — stephanie hsu oscar campaigner (@yeetbeete) January 11, 2023

I would like Jennifer Coolidge to host my life. Or at least every event. Her @BillNye monologue… #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/RImm8YAAt4 — Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) January 11, 2023

the golden globes can (& should) be just 3 hours of Jennifer Coolidge talking — saloni gajjar (@saloni_g) January 11, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge’s Golden Globes win and subsequent acceptance speech has also been praised as a highlight of the ceremony.

She thanked The White Lotus creator Mike White for giving her a “new beginning” and then made everyone laugh by clarifying: “Even though this is the end, ‘cause you did kill me off.”

Jennifer Coolidge’s speech was perfect:



“I had such big dreams as a young person, but what happens is they get sort of fizzled by life. Mike White, you gave me a new beginning, even though this is the end, 'cause you did kill me off. Even if this is the end, you changed my life” pic.twitter.com/pHNPAhhQpj — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge is no stranger to making a statement/ being an icon at award shows – after she won an Emmy for her performance in the first season of The White Lotus, she memorably refused to leave the stage, instead dancing to the walk-off music.