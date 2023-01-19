Scream 6 trailer brings carnage to NYC as Ghostface hunts Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere

Ghostface’s latest batch of victims head to New York City in the new trailer for Scream VI – but this time the killer is hellbent on hunting Gale Weathers.

The official trailer for the sixth instalment in the iconic Scream horror franchise features Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera as the Carpenter half-sisters hiding from Ghostface in a New York bodega.

While the killer is intent on ensuring Sam and Tara meet their demise – including one tense scene in which he pursues them with a shotgun – Courteney Cox’s character Gale Weathers appears to be the main target this time around.

This is unlike any other Ghostface. Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamVI – Only in theatres March 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/IAlhfc7j8X — Scream (@ScreamMovies) January 19, 2023

In the chilling clip, we see Gale answer Ghostface’s signature phone call while a figure is brutally murdered in the background. In the next instance, she’s chased across her apartment by the sadistic killer while she promises to shoot the killer “in the f*****g head”.

“It never works out for the dips**t in the mask,” she snarls, before she’s caught and ends up inches from the end of a blade.

LEAVE GALE WEATHERS ALONE — Presscot (@BadeCabbie) January 19, 2023

The latest instalment in the slasher franchise film picks up from where the 2022 reboot left off as the Carpenter siblings leave Woodsboro to start a new life in the Big Apple alongside twins Chad and Mindy Meeks (Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown).

Before long, though, the past returns to haunt them as Ghostface re-emerges to stalk the survivors across New York City, leaving carnage in his wake.

Scream VI also teases a secret underground Ghostface cult, or as Gale calls it, a “shrine” to the murderer.

Fans are already calling Scream VI one of the goriest in the film franchise’s history, as the new trailer alone features three deaths while every main character is seen caked in blood at one point or another.

This actually looks like the scariest “Scream” film yet. I predict there’s a cult that worships Ghostface in this one rather than just a solo/duo killer. https://t.co/zNqMjUais5 pic.twitter.com/hgRFtEDFqv — hater of fun (@rouseyshirai) January 19, 2023

this movie is going to be so iconic like best scream movie since Scream 2 like it’s so elevated and sinister almost pic.twitter.com/JgMgyHWnh7 https://t.co/HOFXqND5q2 — a goose toe 🇻🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@uhgoosetoe) January 19, 2023

We also get confirmation that the film will be set at the fictional Blackmore University in New York.

Alongside Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson is returning for his sixth outing as Ghostface’s voice, while Scream 4‘s Hayden Panettiere returns as Kirby Reed.

Franchise star Neve Campbell is not returning as beloved character Sidney Prescott, however, after exiting the film over a pay dispute last year. Scream 6 will be the first film in the franchise not to feature the actress or character.

Mindy Meeks, meanwhile, is the franchise’s first explicitly queer character, although if you ask any queer viewer of the first film, Billy Loomis and Stu Macher were definitely up to something fruity between murders…

Scream VI is set to be released in the US and UK on 10 March 2023.

We can’t wait to see who’s under the mask.