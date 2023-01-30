A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a drag queen in Cardiff has been released on police bail.

Darren Moore, from Newport, was found dead on 22 January.

Moore, 39, performed regularly as drag queen CC Quinn in Wales’ capital. His body was discovered near Windsor Place and Park Lane in the city centre.

He was last seen alive at around 5am, dressed in drag, wearing full make-up, a luminous green dress, blonde wig, diamante heels and a matching clutch bag, according to South Wales Police.

💎 SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND 💎



From everyone at the Mary’s family, we send love, support and prayers to the family and loving husband of C C this morning 💜



Such tragic news to wake with this morning and we are thinking of everyone in the community 💜 pic.twitter.com/UZ5i7rqoe3 — Mary's (@MarysCardiff) January 23, 2023

In an update, the police said that a post-mortem has been conducted, but examinations are continuing, to establish the cause of death.

Detective chief inspector Paul Raikes said: “Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death. However, extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death.

“I would like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course,” he continued.

As a teenager, and under his previous name Darren Sewell, Moore was convicted of the rape of a 14-year-old boy.

Sent to a young offenders’ institution for three years, he was banned from having contact with children. However, in 2011, he was convicted for breaching the order after working as a gymnastics and dance tutor with children in Cardiff.

He was ordered to enrol on a three-year sex offender’s treatment program, sentenced to a 24-month supervision order, 300 hours unpaid work and a six-month curfew on an electronic tag.

Superintendent Michelle Conquer added: “We understand there is shock and upset in the local and wider community following the death of Darren Moore, who was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff.

“Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating, and protecting equality and diversity. Anyone who has concerns is asked to contact [the] police in confidence.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact South Wales Police, quoting reference 2300022718.