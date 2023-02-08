Drag star Juno Birch has announced her biggest headline UK tour to date.

The self-proclaimed “absolutely stunning alien drag queen” will take The Juno Birch Show to theatre venues across the country this summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 10 February via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour, Birch said: “This is going to be the funniest show I’ve ever done! I’m so excited, for the first time I will be in theatres performing my one woman show with my special guest, my plastic puppet daughter Judith Louise!”

“You could call this a clumsy cabaret or even a live 1960s tv show, either way it’s going to be stunning. Imagine rocky horror meets the muppets!” she added.

The tour will kick off on 8 June at London’s Troxy and head to Glasgow, Birmingham and finish up in Manchester at Bridgewater Hall.

She also confirmed that USA and Canada fans should “stay tuned”, with tour dates expected to be announced soon.

The brand new show from Birch will feature the queen expressing her delusional self love through non-stop slapstick song and “dance”, leaving no-one feeling blue.

Last year Birch teamed up with fellow drag icon Trixie Mattel to release a makeup collection.

The duo’s exclusive range was dropped by Trixie Cosmetics and featured the brand’s signature aesthetic with a Juno Birch twist.

This included a 12-pan palette featuring shades like Stunning and Joy Despret and a sleep mask branded with Juno’s statement pink sunglasses.

It’s still available to shop at beautybay.com. And you can find out everything you need to know about the tour below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am on 10 February via Ticketmaster and AXS.

Tickets will be priced from £20, with VIP packages also available.