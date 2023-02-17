Eurovision 2023: Every song confirmed for this year’s contest in Liverpool
The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is fast approaching, and many of the 37 countries taking part in this year’s competition have already confirmed the songs and artists that’ll be representing them on stage in Liverpool in May.
With most nations set to announce their entries during February and March, we’ll be regularly updating this handy guide to every song you’ll be hearing at Eurovision 2023, so you can start deciding on your picks for the trophy.
As usual, countries have been divided into two semi-finals, with the 10 that receive the most votes from each making it through the Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday, 13 May, which will be broadcast from 7pm GMT on BBC One in the UK.
Semi-Final One is due to take place on Tuesday, 9 May, with Semi-Final Two following on Thursday, 11 May. The ‘Big 5’ countries of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as last year’s winner Ukraine, automatically qualify for the Grand Final.
As 2022’s runner-up, the UK will host Eurovision 2023 for the first time since 1998 on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine, which cannot hold the contest due to the ongoing Russian invasion.
Here are all the confirmed entries so far for Eurovision 2023:
Eurovision 2023 Semi-Final One songs
Azerbaijan – expected February 2023
Czech Republic – “My Sister’s Crown”, Vesna
Croatia – “Mama ŠČ!”, Let 3
Finland – expected 25 February 2023
Ireland – “We Are One”, Wild Youth
Israel – “Unicorn”, Noa Kirel
Latvia – “Aijā”, Sudden Lights
Malta – “Dance (Our Own Party)”, The Busker
Moldova – expected 4 March 2023
The Netherlands – (Song not yet known), Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper
Norway – “Queen of Kings”, Alessandra
Portugal – expected 11 March 2023
Serbia – expected 4 March 2023
Sweden – expected 11 March 2023
Switzerland – TBD
Eurovision 2023 Semi-Final Two songs
Albania – “Duje”, Albina & Familja Kelmendi
Armenia – (Song expected March 2023), Brunette
Australia – TBD
Austria – (Song expected March 2023), Teya and Salena
Belgium – “Because of You”, Gustaph
Cyprus – (Song expected February 2023) Andrew Lambrou
Denmark – “Breaking My Heart”, Reiley
Estonia – expected 11 February 2023
Georgia – (Song expected March 2023), Iru Khechanovi
Greece – “What They Say”, Victor Vernicos
Iceland – expected 4 March 2023
Lithuania – expected 18 February 2023
Poland – expected 26 February 2023
Romania – “D.G.T. (Off and On)”, Theodor Andrei
San Marino – expected 25 February 2023
Slovenia – “Carpe Diem”, Joker Out
The Big 5 and Ukraine
Ukraine – “Heart of Steel”, Tvorchi
The UK – expected March 2023
Germany – expected 3 March 2023
Italy – “Due vite”, Marco Mengoni
Spain – “Eaea”, Blanca Paloma
France – (Song not yet known), La Zarra
The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final will air on Saturday, 13 May from 7pm GMT on BBC One in the UK.
