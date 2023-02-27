Harry Styles 2023 Love On Tour: setlist, tickets and dates ahead of European leg
Harry Styles is bringing his Love On Tour show back to the UK and Europe this summer.
The singer will headline stadium and outdoor shows across the continent, including four nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.
He’s currently performing in Australia and New Zealand as part of the world tour before heading to Asia.
Fans can still get their hands on limited tickets from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
The tour, which has been running since 2021 has seen the singer play sold-out venues including a Madison Square Garden residency.
Each of the legs of the tour have seen different setlists, with tracks from his debut, Fine Line and his recent release, Harry’s House.
Below you can find out everything we know about the tour including the setlist, support act and dates.
What’s the setlist?
Styles recently resumed the tour in Australia and New Zealand which saw him play the following setlist, so fans can expect a similar setlist for the upcoming European tour dates.
- Music for a Sushi Restaurant
- Golden
- Adore You
- Keep Driving
- Daylight
- Woman
- Matilda
- Little Freak
- Satellite
- Cinema
- Treat People With Kindness
- What Makes You Beautiful
- Late Night Talking
- Watermelon Sugar
- Love of My Life
Encore:
- Sign of the Times
- The Horses (Rickie Lee Jones cover)
- As It Was
- Kiwi
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, limited tickets are still available to buy from Ticketmaster and See Tickets for the UK tour dates.
If you’re after tickets for the European tour dates, then you can check out the individual ticket links below for more details.
Who’s the support act?
Previous support acts for Love On Tour have included Arlo Parks, Mitski, Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware and Blood Orange.
For the upcoming summer European tour dates he’ll once again by joined by Wet Leg. The group formed in Isle of Wight recently found success at the Grammy Awards and BRIT Awards, winning two gongs at both ceremonies.
Fans can expect to hear material from their acclaimed debut including “Chaise Longue”, “Wet Dream” and “Too Late Now”.
What are the tour dates?
The singer announced the tour dates in August 2022 with tickets going on sale the same week. Following huge demand he added extra dates in a number of cities.
- 13-14 May – Horsens, Denmark – Casa Arena – tickets
- 17-18 May – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion – tickets
- 22-23 May – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena – tickets
- 26-27 May – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium – tickets
- 1-2 June – Paris, France – Stade De France – tickets
- 4-6 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena – tickets
- 10 June – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle – tickets
- 13 June – London, UK – Wembley Stadium – tickets
- 14 June – London, UK – Wembley Stadium – tickets
- 16 June – London, UK – Wembley Stadium – tickets
- 17 June – London, UK – Wembley Stadium – tickets
- 20-21 June – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium – tickets
- 24 June – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark – tickets
- 27-28 June – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena – tickets
- 2 July – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy – tickets
- 5-6 July – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park – tickets
- 8 July – Austria, Vienne – Ernst-Happel-Stadion – tickets
- 12 July – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company – tickets
- 14 July – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool – tickets
- 18 July – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges – tickets
- 22 July – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena – tickets
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.