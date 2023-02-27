Harry Styles is bringing his Love On Tour show back to the UK and Europe this summer.

The singer will headline stadium and outdoor shows across the continent, including four nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

He’s currently performing in Australia and New Zealand as part of the world tour before heading to Asia.

Fans can still get their hands on limited tickets from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour, which has been running since 2021 has seen the singer play sold-out venues including a Madison Square Garden residency.

Each of the legs of the tour have seen different setlists, with tracks from his debut, Fine Line and his recent release, Harry’s House.

Below you can find out everything we know about the tour including the setlist, support act and dates.

What’s the setlist?

Styles recently resumed the tour in Australia and New Zealand which saw him play the following setlist, so fans can expect a similar setlist for the upcoming European tour dates.

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Golden

Adore You

Keep Driving

Daylight

Woman

Matilda

Little Freak

Satellite

Cinema

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful

Late Night Talking

Watermelon Sugar

Love of My Life

Encore:

Sign of the Times

The Horses (Rickie Lee Jones cover)

As It Was

Kiwi

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are still available to buy from Ticketmaster and See Tickets for the UK tour dates.

If you’re after tickets for the European tour dates, then you can check out the individual ticket links below for more details.

Who’s the support act?

Previous support acts for Love On Tour have included Arlo Parks, Mitski, Wolf Alice, Jessie Ware and Blood Orange.

For the upcoming summer European tour dates he’ll once again by joined by Wet Leg. The group formed in Isle of Wight recently found success at the Grammy Awards and BRIT Awards, winning two gongs at both ceremonies.

Fans can expect to hear material from their acclaimed debut including “Chaise Longue”, “Wet Dream” and “Too Late Now”.

The singer announced the tour dates in August 2022 with tickets going on sale the same week. Following huge demand he added extra dates in a number of cities.