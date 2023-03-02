Jonathan Van Ness has announced a headline UK and Ireland tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The Queer Eye star will bring their brand new show Fun & Slutty to venues this summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 3 March via Ticketmaster.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Brighton on 31 May and head to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

The tour will then go to Dublin on 10 June and wrap up in Belfast on 11 June, with a show that promises a “night of comedy, gymnastics and self-love”.

JVN became a breakout star of Netflix’s Queer Eye alongside Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk.

The five-piece went on to be nominated ‘Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program’ at the Emmy Awards in 2022.

As well as appearing on Netflix hit Queer Eye, JVN has branched out, becoming a podcast host, author and more.

This includes the podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, a weekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about, which recently celebrated its 300th episode.

They’ve also released two books that have topped the New York Times best sellers list and toured the globe twice with shows Road to Beijing and Imaginary Living Room Olympian.

In 2021 JVN launched a haircare line – because obviously – that celebrates hair health and the uniqueness of each person.

You can find out their UK and Ireland tour dates and how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 3 March via Ticketmaster.

If you’re after tickets for the show at Manchester’s Opera House they’re available from ATG Tickets.

You can find out the full tour schedule below.