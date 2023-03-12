Bestselling trans author Juno Dawson took to Instagram today to criticise the UK’s Conservative government for its focus on trans “ideology” and stopping asylum seekers from arriving in Britain via small boats.

She shared a grid post today (12 March) that contained the text: “tRanS IdEOloGy and SMalL bOatS are the last desperate, pained cries of a dying government. don’t fall for their propaganda.” The image was captioned with the words: “Don’t fall for it. They’re playing you.”

Dawson, a number one Sunday Times bestselling author of fiction and non-fiction books for young adults, told PinkNews: “After almost 15 years of Conservative government, they have no one else to blame but themselves for the state of the United Kingdom.

“After Brexit, the pandemic and the soaring cost of living and resulting poverty, they know their time is up.

“Their only option is to weaponise fringe issues such as sex education in schools, trans rights or asylum seekers. These things do not impact the vast majority of voters in the UK whatsoever.”

An ‘artificially divided’ nation

“However, with their vice-like grip on the mainstream media, the Tories are able to magnify those minuscule issues and demonise minority groups,” she continued.

“I think they insult the intelligence of voters and I believe the country is ready for credible leadership and a government that will focus on healing an artificially divided nation.”

Drag Race UK season four winner Danny Beard commented on Dawson’s post with three raised hands emojis.

The news agenda of the past few days has been dominated by the BBC row over a tweet by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, criticising the government’s controversial and widely-condemned new asylum policy which aims to “stop small boats”.

In Britain, the Conservative Party has been in government since 2010. The UK is the only major industrialised country in the G7 predicted to see its economy shrink in 2023, and is currently experiencing a “cost of living” crisis, with households facing the biggest fall in living standards since records began.

Juno Dawson’s latest novel, Her Majesty’s Royal Coven, is out now.