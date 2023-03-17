Resurfaced clip of Alison Hammond on Bake Off proves why she’ll be best host yet
In the best casting decision in television history, Alison Hammond will be joining the Great British Bake Off tent.
Taking over from departing host Matt Lucas, the This Morning presenter will serve as co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding for the upcoming season.
Hammond confirmed the news with a video showing a miniature Bake Off tent with fondant versions of herself, Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
“Alison have you got any words whatsoever?” Hammond asked her fondant self in the video.
“Do you know what I’m just absolutely thrilled,” mini-Hammond replied. “I’m gonna be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m so very excited.”
The upcoming season won’t be Hammond’s first time on the Bake Off rodeo – she previously competed in the show’s celebrity Stand Up 2 Cancer special.
Her episode featured a very memorable moment, when the This Morning host was placing her baked good into the oven and thought she had lost its retractable door. That alone was enough for fans to gush over her joining the show full-time.
“Alison Hammond as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off is perfection! Can’t wait for more iconic moments like the time she thought she had lost the oven door!” one person tweeted.
Mostly, people are just thrilled to see Alison Hammond continuing to thrive, and are sure she is the perfect fit for the beloved Channel 4 baking reality competition.
“The Bake Off tent is the most joyous place in Britain and now it has Britain’s best laugh in it too,” one person wrote.
Another sarcastically pointed out: “Alison Hammond being announced as the new host co-host of the Great British Bake Off has been described as ‘The first good decision ever to come out of this country.'”
Alison Hammond joins Bake Off after the departure of Matt Lucas, who co-hosted for three seasons.
There is no confirmed air date for The Great British Bake Off 2023.
