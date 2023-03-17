Resurfaced clip of Alison Hammond on Bake Off proves why she’ll be best host yet

In the best casting decision in television history, Alison Hammond will be joining the Great British Bake Off tent.

Taking over from departing host Matt Lucas, the This Morning presenter will serve as co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding for the upcoming season.

Hammond confirmed the news with a video showing a miniature Bake Off tent with fondant versions of herself, Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

“Alison have you got any words whatsoever?” Hammond asked her fondant self in the video.

“Do you know what I’m just absolutely thrilled,” mini-Hammond replied. “I’m gonna be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m so very excited.”

The upcoming season won’t be Hammond’s first time on the Bake Off rodeo – she previously competed in the show’s celebrity Stand Up 2 Cancer special.

Her episode featured a very memorable moment, when the This Morning host was placing her baked good into the oven and thought she had lost its retractable door. That alone was enough for fans to gush over her joining the show full-time.

“Alison Hammond as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off is perfection! Can’t wait for more iconic moments like the time she thought she had lost the oven door!” one person tweeted.

Alison Hammond, the woman who thought her oven door went missing when it was tucked under, is going to the the new bake off host, and i am HERE FOR IT #GBBO pic.twitter.com/NY0zn8Ij7j — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | may 5th – 💛 (@eds_afterglow) March 16, 2023

Alison Hammond was once a contestant on Celeb Bake Off. She thought her oven doors went missing. Absolute icon. pic.twitter.com/32fYIMKnDX — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 16, 2023

Mostly, people are just thrilled to see Alison Hammond continuing to thrive, and are sure she is the perfect fit for the beloved Channel 4 baking reality competition.

“The Bake Off tent is the most joyous place in Britain and now it has Britain’s best laugh in it too,” one person wrote.

Another sarcastically pointed out: “Alison Hammond being announced as the new host co-host of the Great British Bake Off has been described as ‘The first good decision ever to come out of this country.'”

So proud of @AlisonHammond ♥️



In the great words of the Harding



ITS ABOOUTTT TIIIIMMMEEE x https://t.co/up3trl7qsM — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 16, 2023

Alison Hammond as new 'Bake Off' host is the perfect booking. What a great choice. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 16, 2023

The new host of Bake Off just weeks after doing the BAFTAs? I have never met the woman and i feel like a proud parent. This is Alison Hammond's world and we're all just living in it pic.twitter.com/QiUkzQlcj2 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) March 16, 2023

I cannot stop thinking about Alison Hammond hosting Bake Off. This is like, the second best television news of the decade, since ITV announced Big Brother — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 16, 2023

This truly is @AlisonHammond’s world and we’re just living in it 🍰 🥖



Babs – this is going to be ICONIC! #GBBO https://t.co/Sookt04cCG — Oliver Morgan (@OliverMorgs) March 17, 2023

Bravo to my girl @AlisonHammond on her Great British Bake Off appointment. I love the positivity and enjoyment she brings to every role.



Keep shining, baby, keep soaring ❤️#GBBO https://t.co/07XHfkZw0m — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) March 16, 2023

Making Alison Hammond the new presenter on Bake Off is yet more ‘box ticking’ by TV company executives. Obviously that box is ‘Capable presenter with charisma who is just a little bit mad but in a way that makes her ideally suited for GBBO.’ — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) March 17, 2023

New #GBBO host, Alison Hammond when someone drops their showstopper bake five minutes before having to present it pic.twitter.com/4Aj73RHpMB — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) March 16, 2023

Alison Hammond joins Bake Off after the departure of Matt Lucas, who co-hosted for three seasons.

There is no confirmed air date for The Great British Bake Off 2023.