A gay couple tied the knot at the same New York courthouse where Donald Trump was arraigned, exchanging their vows moments before the former US president arrived.

When Daniel Arzuaga and Christopher Crawford decided to get married the last thing they expected was a crowd chanting “no one is above the law” and “we demand justice now” on their big day.

But that’s what they were greeted with, from demonstrators outside the courthouse, waiting for the indicted former president, on Tuesday (4 April).

The moment they found out that the embattled former president and his current legal drama had gatecrashed their wedding day was captured by NBC reporter Ben Collins, who shared a quick snippet of the wedding day on Twitter.

“Daniel and Chris met a year ago today,” the reporter wrote. “That’s why, a few weeks ago, they decided to get married this afternoon.

“They left the clerk’s office, right as news broke that former president Donald Trump’s motorcade is about to arrive so he can be arrested.”

Daniel and Chris met a year ago today. That’s why, a few weeks ago, they decided to get married this afternoon.



In court, Trump denied 34 counts of falsifying business records.

In most cases, falsifying records is treated as a misdemeanour, but Trump stands accused of committing felony offences, indicating that prosecutors believe his alleged crimes are more serious.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Arzuaga said he felt that his wedding day coinciding with Trump’s arrest was symbolic.

“Marriage is a legal thing, it’s a contract, something that you should honour and abide by,” he said. “We made our promises to each other that we have to keep, so we intend doing that.”

Donald Trump was indicted on 31 March 2023, becoming the first US president to be charged with a crime.

He is currently campaigning for reelection in the 2024 presidential race, and has whipped up anti-trans hate with rallies to support his cause.

The Republican has promised to ban gender-affirming care for all minors in the US, if re-elected.

At a Waco rally in March 2023, he promised to “keep men out of women’s sports” and abolish critical race theory from America’s schools.

“I will immediately sign an executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other racial, sexual or political content on our children,” he said.