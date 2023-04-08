A man is reportedly in a stable condition after being stabbed in New York by a gang of young people screaming homophobic abuse.

The 44-year-old man was subject to the “vicious and hateful attack” at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (5 April), when a group of young men stabbed him in the leg in New York’s vibrant gay neighbourhood Hell’s Kitchen.

According to NBC News, the group of seven men shouted “anti-gay comments” at the man, before punching him, stabbing him in the leg, and fleeing the scene. The victim was then taken to hospital after being given first aid by passers-by.

The New York Police Department confirmed that it is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, but that a description of the attackers is not yet known.

“At this time we do not have a description of the individuals that attacked the victim … they were said to be approximately seven ‘young’ males, but approximate ages are unknown,” police said in a statement.

New York City council member Erik Bottcher also provided a statement on the attack, saying that he was “enraged” by the news and the city’s LGBTQ+ community “will not be intimidated”.

“New York City is a symbol of diversity and freedom throughout the world, and Hell’s Kitchen is a haven for the LGBTQ+ community, and we will always stand up against hate of all kinds,” he said.

“Hate crimes are among the more pernicious forms of crime because they are intended to strike fear into entire communities … We will not be intimidated.”

My statement on the suspected anti-LGBTQ hate crime in Hell’s Kitchen this morning ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fhLX5Lynej — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) April 6, 2023

New York state senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal added that the attack, along with a more general rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes across the United States, is “chilling”.

“If confirmed, this will be yet another example of the type of vicious and hateful attacks on LGBTQ people that are on the rise across our country,” he said.

“This surge in anti-LGBTQ violence should be surprising to no one as it’s occurred alongside the dramatic increase in inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech directed at the LGBTQ community by right-wing officials and media personalities.”

The stabbing comes soon after two men were reportedly drugged, robbed and killed after leaving gay bars in Hell’s Kitchen, New York, in incidents that have now been ruled as homicides.

The victims, 25-year-old Julio Ramirez and 33-year-old John Umberger, were both found to have had thousands of dollars stolen from them when their deaths were discovered.

Despite the incidents occurring near gay bars, police claimed the main motivator behind the deaths was not hate, but “monetary gain”.

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.