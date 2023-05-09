Target has dropped its capsule collection to celebrate Pride Month 2023 – and the internet has some thoughts.

They’ve dropped apparel, accessories, jewellery, homeware, party supplies and even pet products featuring colourful designs.

The Target Pride Month 2023 capsule collection is now available to shop both in-store and online.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

To mark Pride Month 2023, the retailer has teamed up with LGBTQ+ artists to create capsule collections.

This includes Bird and Marc, the illustrators and co-founders of Camp Mustelid, who design clothing and accessories inspired by nature.

Target teamed up with designers Anjelica Colliard and Bird and Marc. (Target/PinkNews)

Bird, who uses they/them pronouns, tweeted their designs for Target, which includes a gender fluid mug, a “self made” pillow in the trans flag colours and a cute planter that reads “grow at your own pace”.

However some of the other pieces from the capsule collection have received a mix response, with some people saying they’re “losing my mind” over the choices of quotes and designs.

One Twitter user posted a photo of the “Is he… you know?” t-shirt, which references a popular internet meme.

They captioned the post: “target pride collection is on to something with this one.”

target pride collection is on to something with this one pic.twitter.com/R6pnYGNVGe — Moss (PRE-ORDER HELLAWEEN) (@Dinolich) May 8, 2023

Another user replied: “I swear they normally have really cringey stuff imo, but they kinda popped off with this actually.”

And somebody else said: “Guess i’m goin to Target.”

One social media user posted a selection of t-shirts available in the Target Pride capsule collection, joking: “it’s finally that time of the year when the target pride collection makes me (a gay person) slightly homophobic.”

it’s finally that time of the year when the target pride collection makes me (a gay person) slightly homophobic pic.twitter.com/jTBnd9tKhT — Rio (@riomat7) May 5, 2023

While another posted a picture of the “Live, laugh, lesbian” t-shirt from a Target store, which seems to be one of the most popular products from the range.

Target Pride collection just dropped pic.twitter.com/dEmYP09YQA — mark (@mdseeley) May 6, 2023

Plenty of Twitter users replied to post saying “I need this”, so maybe Target made some points with this year’s collection.

And, of course, the t-shirt got the Devil Wears Prada meme treatment, with a photoshopped version of Anne Hathaway’s character wearing the top.

“Are you wearing the Ta-“



“Target ‘Live, Laugh, Lesbian’ Pride t-shirt? Yeah, I am.” pic.twitter.com/70ebiCrwUb — Andrew (@andrewsfancyhuh) May 4, 2023

As well as Target’s collaborations with LGBTQ+ artists, the retailer is also offering t-shirts featuring your favourite Drag Race contestants.

Fans can get their hands on tees from Trixie Mattel, Katya, Monet X Change, Jinkx, Kennedy Davenport, Shea Coulee, Jujubee and Jimbo to name a few.

The capsule collection features graphic t-shirts. (Target/PinkNews)

Other t-shirt designs include a tie-dye top in the colours of the trans flag that reads, “Support Trans Futures” and a tee embellished with the word “Queer!”.

They’ve also confirmed a continuing partnership with GLSEN, which creates affirming, accessible and anti-racit spaces for LGBTQ+ students.

Target’s 2023 Pride capsule collection is available to shop in-store and at target.com.