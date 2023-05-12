Dublin Marathon introduces non-binary category with its own prize

The Dublin Marathon will recognise non-binary runners for the first time this year.

Runners will be able to choose a non-binary category for the Dublin Marathon from August this year, ahead of the event on 29 October.

Dublin race director Jim Aughney told the Irish Examiner that locals had not taken part in the race because they didn’t feel included.

“During our discussions with the clubs, particularly Dublin Frontrunners [an LGBTQ club], a number of people said they hadn’t run the event in the past because non-binary wasn’t included,” Aughney said.

“When we got that feedback, it was something we needed to add. It won’t be available until August because we’re waiting for the refunds and the transfer window to finish before reopening the database.”

Due to the logistics involved, it’s unlikely that there will be a finishing tape for the non-binary category, however Aughney said there will be a prize.

The Dublin Marathon is also introducing a transfer system to allow runners to pass their ticket on to someone else, while another rule, introduced to encourage women participants, will allow any pregnant or postpartum women who are unable to run this year to defer their place to one over the following three years.

It follows vitriolic debate over a trans woman, Glenique Frank, participating in the London Marathon.

Frank finished 6,160th in the marathon, but was accused of “cheating real women out of a place”. This is despite every single person who finishes the London Marathon being awarded a participation medal.