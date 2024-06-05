Retired basketball star Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Jr has shared a heartwarming birthday message to his gay son, Earvin ‘EJ’ Johnson III.

Celebrating the American television personality and socialite’s 32nd birthday, Johnson proved yet again what a fantastic LGBTQ+ ally he is by posting an adorable dedication to his gay child.

Johnson wrote: “Happy Birthday to my son, EJ!

“EJ is amazing and intelligent and has helped so many other people live life as their authentic selves, comfortable in their own skin.”

Happy Birthday to my son, EJ!



EJ is amazing and intelligent and has helped so many other people live life as their authentic selves, comfortable in their own skin.



Never forget I will always be here to support, guide, and love you because I'm your biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EMTjUEg0Ud — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 4, 2024

“Never forget I will always be here to support, guide, and love you because I’m your biggest fan!”

The 64-year-old basketball legend’s message was accompanied by a photo of Johnson and EJ, where the latter is wearing a stunning gown.

You may like to watch

What is EJ Johnson best known for?

EJ is best known for starring in the reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. The show was cancelled after four seasons and EJ went on to feature in the spinoff show, EJNYC.

As well as his TV appearances, EJ is known for his androgynous style and gender fluidity.

After coming out as gay in 2013, EJ revealed: “I always wanted to come into the spotlight.

“I always had dreams and plans of doing my own thing and creating my own image, so it came a little sooner than I thought it would but this is still something I knew I would be going through and would have to experience.”

“[I want to be] the voice for young gay people who need someone to be on TV or wherever else to talk to them and talk about all kinds of issues that all of us face and not just homosexual issues but all kinds of issues… I definitely want to set a really good example.”

EJ added that his parents had always been “super supportive,” although Magic Johnson did cry when EJ came out. According to EJ, Johnson walked into his room “And was like, ‘We’re going to get through this and I just need time.’ And we both started crying a little bit.”

Magic Johnson’s LGBTQ+ allyship

Speaking on Ellen, Johnson shared his experience of fatherhood: “It’s all about loving them no matter who they are or what they decide to do.

“When my son came out, I was so happy for him and happy for us as parents. We love him. EJ is amazing. So you got to support your child, because there are so many people who try to discriminate against them, so they need you to support them.

“Because if you don’t support them, who is going to support them? And love them? It’s really important.’

EJ’s mother, Cookie Johnson, also shared a celebratory birthday message for EJ on Tuesday (4 June).

“Happy Birthday my EJ! Wishing you the best birthday ever,” she wrote alongside a series of photos including EJ as a child, as well as more recent photos that show him modelling several stunning looks.

Cookie added: “Continue to be your most fabulous self!! I love and admire you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate with you today. I love you so much!”

Previously, EJ’s mother had shared how she struggled to reconcile EJ’s sexuality and “turned to God” to accept her son.

In charting his coming out journey, EJ has shared that having a famous father has had some negative implications on his dating life. He clarified some potential suitors just want to be close to his dad.

He explained: “These men either just want to be there for one thing and then don’t want to stay for the real relationship part, or they just want to ride the wave and be bougie and go out and have their picture taken and do all of that.”

EJ’s father also did wonders for de-stigmatising HIV as a ‘gay virus’ when, in 1991, he revealed he was living with an HIV-positive status.

Magic Johnson has now become a spokesperson for living healthily with the virus. In the years since his basketball retirement, he has become an advocate for HIV and AIDS prevention charities and organisations.