Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan had the perfect response to a comment saying she was “brave” for showing off her body in the latest season of the Netflix show.

Attending a special screening in Dublin of the second part of Bridgerton‘s third season, which focuses on the love life of Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington, the Derry Girls star took part in a brief Q & A.

One of the questions posed on Thursday (6 June) included the opinion that she was “brave” to have taken on a role that involves a lot of nudity.

A video of the moment was shared on X (formerly Twitter) account @ccutiny, in which Coughlan can be seen replying: “You know, it is hard, because I think women with my body type – women with perfect breasts – we don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough, and I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community.”

After the answer brought loud applause and laughter, she added: “I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

Coughlan has previously explained why the carriage scene with Luke Thompson (who plays Benedict Bridgerton) in season three – and which did indeed show her “perfect breasts” – was a “f**k you” to body-shamers.

“I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included,” she told Stylist magazine. “There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice.

“It just felt like the biggest ‘f**k you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body, it was amazingly empowering. I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f**king hot I looked’.”