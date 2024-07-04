Three boys arrested after trans woman stabbed in ‘hate crime’

Three teenage boys aged between 12 and 16 have been arrested after a trans woman was stabbed in Stockton, County Durham, police have said.

Armed police were reportedly sent to the scene of the alleged attack in Norton Road, Stockton on Tuesday evening (2 July).

The victim, who is in her 20s, was treated at the scene before reportedly being taken to hospital for surgery over a deep leg wound, according to Cleveland Police.

Three boys, aged 12, 14, and 16 have all been arrested and are in police custody at the time of reporting. The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Norton Road in Stockton, Teeside. (Google Maps)

“Nobody should ever have to fear being targeted for simply being who they are,” Cleveland Police assistant chief constable, Richard Baker, said.

“Physical violence against a person, or slurs made regarding a person’s gender identity, race, disability, or any other difference, is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in our communities.

“Cleveland Police takes all reports of hate crime and hate crime incidents extremely seriously, as we know the effects of this type of crime can be traumatic and long-lasting.”

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, doorbell and dashcam camera footage of the incident and are monitoring local CCTV footage in the area. Witnesses are urged to call 101 and to quote the reference number 123844.

Hate crimes against trans people in the UK have risen dramatically in recent year, according to statistics shared by the Home Office in 2023.

Data released by the government in October revealed that transphobic hate crimes in England and Wales rose by 11 per cent, with 4,732 reported offences in 2022-2023.

A year prior, the Home Office reported that transphobic hate crimes rose by a shocking 56 per cent from 2,728 to 4,262. Over the last five years, hate crimes against trans people have risen by 186 per cent.