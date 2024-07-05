As predicted, the general election led to a seismic shock to the representation of LGBTQ+ MPs in the House of Commons.

56 out LGBTQ+ MPs were elected on 4 July, representing 8.6 per cent of the total MPs: 46 Labour MPs, 4 Liberal Democrats, 4 Conservatives, 1 Scottish Nationalist and 1 Green.

29 were incumbents, while 27 are new MPs. This is a decline from the pre-election high of 67 LGBTQ+ MPs in the House of Commons. At dissolution there were 27 who had been elected as Labour MPs, 26 Tories, 12 Scottish Nationalists and two Liberal Democrats. But after decades of parity between Tories and Labour, the new parliament will look entirely different.

Labour’s 46 out LGBTQ+ MPs represent by far the largest party cohort of any parliament, anywhere in the world. They constitute 11.2 per cent of the governing party. Labour made gains unheard of in the history of LGBTQ+ representation anywhere in the world. All 23 incumbent Labour MPs were re-elected alongside 23 new LGBTQ+ Labour MPs.

Veteran Labour MP Angela Eagle has been re-elected. (Getty)

The Tory LGBTQ+ caucus was decimated by an even larger proportion than the party’s overall number of MPs. Paul Holmes and Stuart Andrew were able to win the safer Tory seats of Hamble Valley and Daventry after leaving their marginal seats of Eastleigh and Pudsey, which were both lost.

Former Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell, held his seat of Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale after both he and his SNP challenger saw their votes decline by 13 per cent. The only new LGBTQ+ Tory MP is Blake Stephenson, who held Mid Bedfordshire with a dramatically reduced majority.

(Supplied)

The SNP LGBTQ+ caucus, long the jewel of Scotland’s parliamentary representation, was decimated. Of the 12 SNP MPs before the general election, only Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North) retained her seat.

The Liberal Democrats elected four out MPs: Sarah Dyke (Glastonbury and Somerton), Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon), Josh Babarinde (Eastbourne) and Olly Glover (Didcot and Wantage).

The Green Party Co-Leader, Carla Denyer (Bristol Central), is the first out LGBTQ Green MP and first out party leader in the House of Commons.

The last parliamentary LGBTQ+ caucus was made up of 73 per cent men and 27 per cent women. In the new parliament there 18 women who identify as LGBTQ+ (32 per cent). No non-binary candidates were elected.

Carla Denyer (L) is the Green Party co-leader and newly-elected MP for Bristol Central. (Alishia Abodunde/Getty)

The number of out transgender and non-binary candidates decreased from ten in 2019 to eight in 2024. Amidst a climate of increasing transphobia, these candidates had a torrid time.

Emily Brothers, a predicted winner in Isle of Wight East, came fourth with only 18 per cent of the vote. All bar one trans candidate dramatically underperformed against their party’s national performance.

Here are all the out LGBTQ+ MPs elected at the 2024 general election:

Labour (46)

Angela Eagle: Wallasey

Ashley Dalton: West Lancashire

Cat Smith: Lancaster and Wyre

Charlotte Nichols: Warrington North

Chris Bryant: Rhondda and Ogmore

Clive Betts: Sheffield South East

Damien Egan: Bristol North East

Dan Carden: Liverpool Walton

Gerald Jones: Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdale

James Murray: Ealing North

Kate Osborne: Jarrow and Gateshead East

Keir Mather: Selby

Kim Leadbeater: Spen Valley

Luke Pollard: Plymouth Sutton and Devonport

Nadia Whittome: Nottingham East

Nia Griffith: Llanelli

Olivia Blake: Sheffield Hallam

Peter Kyle: Hove and Portslade

Simon Lightwood: Wakefield and Rothwell

Stephen Doughty: Cardiff South and Penarth

Stephen Morgan: Portsmouth South

Steve Reed: Streatham and Croydon North

Wes Streeting: Ilford North

Daniel Aldridge: Weston-super-Mare

James Asser: West Ham and Beckton

Antonia Bance: Tipton & Wednesbury

Polly Billington: East Thanet

Deirdre Costigan: Ealing Southall

Tom Hayes: Bournemouth East

Josh MacAlister: Whitehaven and Workington

Luke Murphy: Basingstoke

Luke Myer: Middlesborough South and East Cleveland

Michael Payne: Gedling

Steve Race: Exeter

Tim Roca: Macclesfield

Tom Rutland: East Worthing & Shoreham

Oliver Ryan: Burnley

Alan Strickland: Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor

Olivia Bailey: Reading West & Mid Berkshire

Danny Beales: Uxbridge & South Ruislip

Martin McCluskey: Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West

Ben Coleman: Chelsea and Fulham

David Burton-Sampson: Southend West & Leigh

Rachel Taylor: North Warwickshire & Bedworth

Josh Newbury: Cannock Chase

Lloyd Hatton: South Dorset

Conservative (4)

Paul Holmes: Hamble Valley

David Mundell: Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Stuart Andrew: Daventry

Blake Stephenson: Mid Bedfordshire

Liberal Democrats (4)

Layla Moran: Oxford West and Abingdon

Sarah Dyke: Glastonbury and Somerton

Josh Babarinde: Eastbourne

Olly Glover: Didcot & Wantage

SNP (1)

Kirsty Blackman: Aberdeen North

Greens (1)

Carla Denyer: Bristol Central

Andrew Reynolds is the author of The Children of Harvey Milk: How LGBTQ Politicians Changed the World (Oxford University Press).

Data: LGBT Labour, LGBT Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, Green Party of England and Wales, Green Party of Scotland, the Scottish National Party.