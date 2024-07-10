Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme announce festive tour dates for 2024

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have announced details of the 2024 edition of their festive tour.

The two Drag Race icons will take The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show to venues across North America this November and December.

Fans can get their hands on tickets at 10am PT / 1pm ET on 12 July via Ticketmaster and JinkxandDeLa.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

This year’s edition of the tour with see the duo take the holiday show to new US cities for the first time including Las Vegas, New Orleans, Houston, Charlotte and Orlando.

It will begin on 7 November and head to the likes of Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago and San Francisco.

You may like to watch

Jinkx and DeLa will also headline four hometown shows in Seattle on 21-24 December before finishing up the run in Portland on 29 December.

It marks the seventh year of their festive show, which has included five previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film – The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020.

The show has seen the duo travel through time a la A Christmas Carol, defeat AI overloads trying to replace them and battle it out to define the meaning of Christmas.

For 2024 “there’s no guessing as to what wild and unexpected directions this year’s show will take”.

But audiences can expect “another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes”.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get tickets

The general sale begins at 10am PT / 1pm ET on 12 July via Ticketmaster and JinkxandDeLa.com.

An artist presale is available from 10am PT / 1pm ET on 9 July using the code HOHOHO. This is available via Ticketmaster or the duo’s website.

Tickets for the tour are priced between $39-$299.

Fans can also buy VIP Packages, including photo opportunity and Q&A with the stars, which are available to purchase separately at JinkxandDeLa.com with proof of show ticket purchase.

You can check out their full tour schedule below.