Pierce the Veil announce 2025 world tour dates

Pierce the Veil have announced details of a headline world tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The I Can’t Hear You world tour will see the group headline venues in North America, the UK, Europe and Latin America.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 6 December via ticketmaster.com, ticketmaster.co.uk and axs.com.

The news comes after a number of venues teased the announcement by projecting the group’s five album logos outside their arenas.

This included the likes of Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, who captioned the posts: “Tomorrow.”

Venues around North America have started teasing Pierce The Veil’s upcoming tour! pic.twitter.com/HJmhunSHVM — 🏁 (@concertleaks) December 2, 2024

Announcing the tour, the group said: “18 years in the making. We built this monument together. These shows will trace the paths of our roots, spanning all five albums. Get ready to sing louder than we ever have before.

It’s now been confirmed that the tour will begin on 13 May in Charlotte, NC and head to the likes of Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Nashville and Los Angeles across the summer.

The UK and European leg of the Pierce the Veil tour will include shows at London’s Wembley Arena, Manchester’s Co-op Live and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena as well as Munich, Antwerp and Amsterdam.

The Latin American tour is set to stop off in Mexico City, Lima, Santiago and Buenos Aires in late 2025.

While support will come from Sleeping with Sirens, Beach Weather and Daisy Grenade in North America and Cavetown, Hot Mulligan and Crawlers in the UK an Europe.

Fans can expect to hear material spanning their career, from 2007’s debut A Flair for the Dramatic to 2023’s The Jaws of Life.

The latter album marked their first in seven years after a hiatus and featured singles “Pass the Nirvana” and “Emergency Contact”.

Ahead of Pierce the Veil tickets going on sale for their 2025 world tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Pierce the Veil tickets?

In North America tickets go on general sale at 10am local time on 6 December via Ticketmaster.

In the UK and Irelan tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT on 6 December via Ticketmaster and AXS.

Fans who sign up at ptvmerch.com/pages/tour will receive access to a presale. This will take place at 10am local time on 4 December and you’ll receive details on how to access it.

For other presales taking place, you can check your local listing below.