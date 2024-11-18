Stray Kids announce stadium world tour dates for 2025.

Stray Kids have announced details of a headline world stadium tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group have confirmed shows in North America, South America, Europe and the UK for 2025.

They’ll take their Dominate World Tour to stadium venues across the globe, beginning on 28 March in Santiago.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 3pm local time on 22 November via ticketmaster.com / ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.fr.

The K-pop stars will then head to the likes of Rio de Janeiro, Lima and Mexico City.

The North American leg of the tour will begin in Seattle on 24 May and stop off in Los Angeles, Arlington, New York, Chicago and Toronto.

While the European shows will take place in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid and finish up in Paris at Stade de France on 26 July.

The ongoing tour is in support of their albums Ate and Giant an has seen them perform across Asia and Australia earlier this year.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Thunderous”, “Maniac”, “Case 143”, “Lalalala” and many more during their set.

Ahead of Stray Kids tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Stray Kids tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 3pm local time on 22 November via ticketmaster.com / ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.de.

In the US an artist presale takes place from 10am EST on 21 November and fans can sign up via Ticketmaster. You’ll need to choose your preferred date and you’ll be sent details on how to access the presale.

For other ticket details, you can check your local listing below.