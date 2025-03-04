RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 star Kori King has revealed that she would’ve opted to eliminate herself had she been saved from the most recent episode’s bottom two lip-sync.

During episode nine, entitled “Heavens to Betsey!”, the nine remaining queens were tasked with designing looks inspired by whimsical fashion designer, Betsey Johnson.

Kori and her season sister (and now partner) Lydia B Kollins ultimately ended up in the bottom two, having to lip-sync to Lita Ford’s 1988 single “Kiss Me Deadly”.

Despite the pair ending the performance with a very passionate kiss – much to the joy of the judges, particularly RuPaul – Kori was ultimately told to sashay away.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about her elimination, Kori revealed that the instantly-iconic kiss was unplanned, and based on “gut instinct”, despite Kori and Lydia being involved in a blossoming romance at the time.

Lydia B Kollins and Kori King had a passionate kiss during their recent lip-sync. (YouTube/World of Wonder)

“We locked eyes and saw the vibe. It’s the last verse! You just feel it,” she shared, before revealing that despite the rapturous response to the kiss, she didn’t expect – or want – to stay in the competition.

“Once it was me and Lydia, I did not want to stay at all. I knew how bad Lydia wanted it, and I’d rather have her stay than me. However, if it was me and [fellow competitor] Onya [Nerve] in the bottom? Baby, I’m bucking! Even if I did win, I would have to find a way [to save Lydia],’ she said.

“I’d have to BenDeLaCreme myself.”

A queen pulling a “BenDeLaCreme” refers to the All Stars 3 contestant of the same name who decided to eliminate herself from the competition, despite achieving a historic track record. When told to reveal a lipstick with the name of the competitor she wished to send home on it, she revealed one she’d tippexed over with her own name.

You may like to watch

The self-elimination is one of the most jaw-dropping in Drag Race history.

Asked by the publication whether she would seriously have eliminated herself, Kori responded: “Yes, absolutely. I wouldn’t be able to send Lydia home. I’d find a way to swap.”

Last week, Kori confirmed that her on-screen flirting with Lydia was more than on-screen flirting, and that the pair are now officially dating.

Drag Race stars Kori King and Lydia B Kollins are officially dating. (Getty)

Speaking to Vulture, the Boston-born drag star said she was “really surprised” to find romance on the Drag Race set, despite literally manifesting it during her audition tape for the show.

She sweetly went on to reveal what it is she likes so much about Lydia, explaining that she loves seeing her “eyes sparkle” when she’s working on her drag.

“I love the back end of drag. The business aspect is my favorite part. I love the numbers; I love seeing what posts can get this many likes,” Kori said.

“For her, she loves the art of drag. And I love just seeing her thought process. Like, her eyes sparkle as she’s trying to make an outfit, you know? I like the way that she sees drag.”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 air on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOWPresents Plus internationally.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.