Almost half of people aged between 18 and 24 say they’re “not fully straight”, a survey has revealed.

Findings in the Global Sex Survey, marking condom company Durex’s 95th anniversary, suggested society is becoming more open to sexual diversity than ever before.

Forty-four per cent of worldwide respondents aged 18 to 24 identified as “not fully straight”, while in the UK that figure rose to 47 per cent.

Similarly, a 2023 study by Business Insider and YouGov found that five per cent of Gen Z (aged between 18 and 26) identified as queer, compared with one per cent of Gen X and Millennials.

Support for same-sex relationships has increased

The new survey also found that support for people having same-sex partners has increased by 34 per cent globally since 2006. In the UK, 66 per cent of those surveyed stated their support for same-sex relationships.

The Global Sex Survey, put in the field was by Toluna Harris Interactive, surveyed 29,500 people across 36 countries between January and April 2024.

You may like to watch

Last year, Durex, owned by British company Reckitt, took home PinkNews’ brand ally of the year award.

The award marked the company’s work with Stonewall to champion inclusive education and generate understanding of how the UK’s queer community experiences sex.

Ben Wilson, intimate wellness global category director at Reckitt, said: “Durex has been a pioneer of innovation and cultural leadership for 95 years, and we’re only just getting started. With exciting innovations and an ever-increasing understanding of what consumers really want, the next 95 years will help us bring great sex to even more people around the world.”