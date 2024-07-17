Chappell Roan announces extra dates on ‘The Midwest Princess Tour’

Chappell Roan has announced extra dates for The Midwest Princess Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline more shows in the US in late 2024 as part of the ongoing tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 19 July via Ticketmaster.

The new shows include headline dates in Franklin, Rogers and Council Bluffs in October as well as a string of festival sets.

new tour dates this fall



presale this wednesday at 10am local with the code PINKPONY. general onsale this friday at 10am local

This includes All Things Go, which will take place in Forest Hills and Columbia in September.

The lineup features a host of queer artists including Janelle Monae, Muna, Ethel Cain, Renee Rapp, Conan Gray and Julien Baker.

She will then finish up the run with sets across both weekends of Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

This comes after her originally announced shows sold out following her viral performances at the likes of Coachella and the Governors Ball.

whoever fumbled chappell roan, i know you’re crying and banging your head against the wall and you deserve it pic.twitter.com/tpSYsHMF3J — sapphic chaos • on vacay (@reneesohot) April 13, 2024

Since then her standalone track “Good Luck, Babe!” has reached the top 10 in the likes of the UK, US, Australia and Ireland.

While her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which was released in September 2023 has also found late chart success, alongside its tracks “Hot to Go!” and “Red Wine Supernova”.

Alongside her North American tour dates, the singer will also headline her biggest European shows including three nights at London’s Brixton Academy.

You can check out the full tour schedule and details on how to get Chappell Roan tickets below.

How to get Chappell Roan tickets for her tour?

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale from 10am local time on 19 July.

They’re available from Ticketmaster / AXS, while the festival dates are also available from Ticketmaster.

For other tour dates, you can check your local listing below.

The singer will perform at a number of festivals in the US and Canada this summer, before heading to Europe for her biggest headline shows to date. She will then return to the US for a string of newly announced shows (in bold below) in the fall.