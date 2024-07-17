Everything you need to know about UK Black Pride 2024 

UK Black Pride will return this summer, bringing celebration and protest to East London.

Last year, more than 25,000 people joined in the annual celebration in Stratford, as the event returned to celebrate its 18th year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 event.

What is UK Black Pride?

UK Black Pride is the world’s largest free Black Pride celebration, according to its website, and has taken place in London since 2005.

The event celebrates people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern descent and offers a safe space where people can come together to celebrate diverse sexualities, gender identities, gender expressions and cultures.

UK Black Pride returns to Stratford in East London. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for UK Black Pride)

When will UK Black Pride take place?

UK Black Pride will be staged at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in Stratford, on Sunday, 11 August, from midday to 8pm.

The free event celebrates freedom and justice and brings together thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

What entertainment will there be?

According to its website there will be a “bold and beautiful line-up of performances, talks, community stalls and workshops”. Performers have not yet been announced but will appear on the event’s website once they’re confirmed.

Who is the head of UK Black Pride?

UK Black Pride’s chief executive is Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, aka Lady Phyll.

“It is with such joy that we can announce our return to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the third year running. It is slowly becoming a great home for our event as we grow bigger and bigger,” she said.



“As we reflect on previous years, we are planning to make this the biggest and boldest UK Black Pride yet. We are working on the theme for this year and it is going to be a powerful one.”

Lesbian activist Lady Phyll became co-founder of the first UK Black Pride in Southend-on-Sea in 2005.

Lady Phyll Opoku-Gyimah is the event organiser. (Kate Green/Getty Images for UK Black Pride)

She stood down from UK charity Kaleidoscope Trust last year to become the Black Pride’s first chief executive.

She previously told PinkNews: “Seventeen years ago, there was no space for UK Black Pride, they said that it’s a separatist organisation, that we shouldn’t be doing this.”