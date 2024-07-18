Two Ohio grandparents have revealed that they quit the Republican Party for the love of their transgender grandchild.

In a video released by the Human Rights Campaign, lifelong Republican voters Mike and Melissa said they made the decision because of anti-trans laws that could affect their transgender grandson.

According to the Trans Legislation Tracker, 625 anti-trans bills have been introduced across 43 states already this year, with 47 having passed.

“When these anti-trans or anti-LGBT bills started coming out, I felt a real departure from the Republican Party,” said Mike, who has destroyed any correspondence from right-wing politicians.

And Melissa said: “It’s been very, very disappointing. It was a no-brainer. I’m voting Democrat. And it doesn’t take intelligence, it just takes compassion.”

Donald Trump is the official Republican nominee for the presidency. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty)

Mike continued: “All you want is to see your children and grandchildren happy. And if you see them in a situation where they could be traumatised, embarrassed, shamed, they’re not happy. I’d hate to see something like that with my grandson.”

You may like to watch

Speaking of Republican anti-LGBTQ+ laws, Mike said they seem to be “somewhat out of touch” and we “need to let people live”. He highlighted that legislators seem to think they know better than doctors.

Melissa added: “Everybody should be treated equally. It doesn’t matter, colour, race, gender. It’s just a travesty when you get the government involved with trying to legislate how we should feel.”

The video concludes with a plea from Mike. “Transgender life is real. It is not something you will grow out of. It’s not a phase. It’s real. Let’s live our lives accepting that,” he urged.

The plea comes ahead of November’s presidential election, with former president Donald Trump now the official Republican nominee.

Trump, who marked his four years in the Oval Office with an intense attack on LGBTQ+ rights, opened his 2024 bid by promising to ban gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, attacking hospitals that provide such treatments and pushing for a federal law recognising only two genders.