As the world’s athletes descend on Paris for the Olympics, some are using social media to share fascinating behind-the-scenes looks at The Games.

In particular, trans and non-binary middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz has been using TikTok to document their first time at the Olympics, in videos jam-packed with their trademark rizz and sense of humour.

One video posted earlier this month showed Hiltz packing their branded track clothing while another showed them getting a haircut and “the ultimate pep talk” from their hairdresser before leaving for France.

They have also posted a “day one in the Olympic villa” video, showing off their room, the view and the now-famous cardboard “anti-sex beds” that have been installed for all Olympians.

In the video, Hiltz did an “unboxing” of a care package sent by Team USA which included facial cleanser, toothpaste, a razor, deodorant and other bathroom essentials.

They are expected to post many more TikToks over the course of the next two weeks.

You may like to watch

Hiltz qualified for the Olympics just three weeks ago after a nail-biting finish at the trials.

They defended their national championship in a final 1500m race at the US Olympic Track and Field trials, holding off the competition to book a place in Paris. Hiltz’s win was the second-fastest by an American in the event.

Hiltz’ partner, Emma Gee, (who often stars in their TikTok videos) congratulated them by posting on Instagram: “Y’all, they are headed to Paris. Nikki Hiltz is an Olympian. Olympic Trials 1500m champion.”

Gee, who is a steeplechaser, is known as the first out LGBTQ+ student athlete to compete for Utah’s Brigham Young University, a popular educational institute among members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – aka the Mormons. The pair have been dating since 2020 but it’s not known if she will also be flying out to the French capital to support Hiltz in person.

After qualifying in the women’s category, Hiltz posted a playful TikTok video that garnered thousands of supportive comments like “U-S-THEY” because of their trans and non-binary identity.

Hiltz will be part of a small group of trans Olympians and, while culture wars about transgender athletes in sport are still being waged, Hiltz told NBC that people should have more compassion.

“If someone’s asking you: ‘Hey [my name] is Michael but I want to be called Mike,’ you say, ‘Oh, OK’, and you have compassion for them. It’s the same thing. I’m in the women’s category, I was assigned female at birth, but I don’t want to be called she/her. My pronouns are they/them. It’s not that deep.”

Speaking more generally about the presence of trans and non-binary athletes, Hiltz added: “Sport is such a beautiful place that we’re setting the stage for what’s possible in every work environment.”

You can follow Nikki Hiltz on TikTok here. You can also read all of our Paris Olympics 2024 coverage here.