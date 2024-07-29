Moulin Rouge the Musical announces ticket details for 2025 UK tour

Moulin Rouge the Musical has confirmed tickets details of its first ever tour including the UK dates.

The musical will premiere its world tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 2025 from 25 April to 14 June.

It will then head to Bristol, for a run at the Hippodrome between 26 June and 9 August.

It comes after the news that the show would embark on its first ever global tour, kicking off in the UK before travelling internationally.

The first city confirmed is Edinburgh, while the West End production will continue its run at the Piccadilly Theatre.

The show takes audiences to 20th century Paris who “enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory, where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment”.

The stage show is based on the revolutionary 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann, which stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

It received positive reviews from critics and helped revive the success of musical films after becoming the first to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in 10 years.

Similar to the 2001 film, the musical’s score weaves together original songs with popular music for an ultimate mash-up extravaganza.

This includes anthems “Toxic”, “Material Girl”, “Bad Romance”, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and of course “Lady Marmalade”.

Since its premiere on Broadway in 2019 it’s been nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning 10 including Best Musical.

You can find out everything we know about the Moulin Rouge the Musical tour, including ticket details below.

When do Moulin Rouge tickets go on sale?

Moulin Rouge will open its world tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 2025. (Matt Crockett)

It’s been confirmed that the fan presale for Edinburgh will begin at 12pm GMT on 3 September. This is an exclusive 48-hour presale before they’re released to the general public.

Theatregoers can sign up for priority booking via the official website at moulinrougemusical.co.uk/tour. All you need to do is fill in your email address and name and you’ll get the first chance to buy tickets for Moulin Rogue in Edinburgh.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll receive a priority booking link just before the presale opens, so all you need to do is save the date.

The general sale will then begin at 12pm GMT on 5 September via ATG Tickets.

So far the first tour dates for Moulin Rouge the Musical have been confirmed for Edinburgh and Brighton, with the show premiering at the Playhouse Theatre in 2025.

Further UK tour dates as well as global tour dates will be announced soon.