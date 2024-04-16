Moulin Rouge! The Musical to embark on a world tour in 2025

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has announced details of a world tour for 2025 – and this is everything we know so far.

The smash-hit show will kick off the tour in the UK before travelling across the globe, while the West End production will continue its run at the Piccadilly Theatre.

The production says that dates and venues “will be announced in due course” for the 2025 tour dates, so watch this space.

The show takes audiences to 20th century Paris who “enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory, where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment”.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the revolutionary 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann, which stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

It received positive reviews from critics and helped revive the success of musical films after becoming the first to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in 10 years.

Similar to the 2001 film, the musical’s score weaves together original songs with popular music for an ultimate mash-up extravaganza.

This includes anthems “Toxic”, “Material Girl”, “Bad Romance”, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and of course “Lady Marmalade”.

Since its premiere on Broadway in 2019 it’s been nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning 10 including Best Musical.

You can find out everything we know so far about Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets below.

How to get tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical tour

The production said: “More details and information on venues will be announced in due course.”

Fans can sign up to be the first to hear of news on confirmed venues and dates at moulinrougemusical.co.uk.

You’ll also be the first to hear about ticket details, including a presale, giving you the first chance at tickets.

Meanwhile, you can still get tickets for the show’s West End run at the Piccadilly Theatre until at least 5 October, 2024.

To get tickets for the show in London head to ATG Tickets, with prices from £25.

The news of dates and venues are being kept tightly under wraps, but we’ll update this article when news drops.

You can also keep an eye on the official Moulin Rouge! The Musical social media channels for updates.