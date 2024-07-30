Taylor Swift has spoken out after three children were killed at a Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, England.

Merseyside Police have named the three girls who were killed in a 29 July knife attack at a holiday club in the seaside town.

Six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar tragically lost their lives “as a result of injuries sustained” in the attack, local police confirmed.

Bebe and Elsie died that night, while Alice died in hospital the following morning. A further eight children suffered wounds during the attack, with five of them in critical condition, according to the Merseyside Police press release. Two adults are also in critical condition.

A vigil for the three girls killed in the attack was held outside the Atkinson building in Southport, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Swift took to Instagram on 30 July, where she said she is “at a complete loss” following the tragic event.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” she began. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

The holiday club was not affiliated with Taylor Swift herself or Taylor Nation and was described as a local dance and yoga workshop for six to 11-year-olds.

Swift wrote a tribute to the young lives lost in the attack. (Instagram/@taylorswift)

Fans of the American singer-songwriter have banded together to raise over £200,000 at the time of writing for the victims and victims’ families affected by the attack, via the Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

A 17-year-old boy from Banks, Lancashire — who can not be named for legal reasons — was arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the stabbings on Hart Street.

Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said in a statement: “My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11.47 am at an address [in] Southport. When they arrived they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked.

“As a mum of two daughters, and the nanna of a five-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies.”

In a statement after the victims killed were named, Bebe’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Alice’s family said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that.

“Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

Merseyside Police have said that the families affected are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

If this story has affected you, call the National Bereavement Service on 0800 0246 121. Advisors are available Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10am-2pm. You can donate to the fundraiser here.