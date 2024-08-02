23 awesome-sounding lesbian romance books still to come before the end of 2024

Reading lesbian romance is so hot this year!

And the good news is that there are so many exciting queer books still to come in the second half of 2024, from sapphic romance and fantasy to hot-blooded lesbian revenge thrillers.

Here are 23 upcoming reads to fill your bookshelf.

Nothing Heals Me Like You Do, by Harper Bliss – 7 August

Justine Blackburn has dedicated her life to the queer homeless Rainbow Shelter and her story is about to be the subject of a new film.

Sienna Bright is the acting star set to portray her former lover but what happens when the lines between fiction and reality begin to blur?

Can’t Buy Me Love, by Georgia Beers – 13 August

Investigative journalist London Granger is given the task of finding out what it’s really like to be a billionaire.

But what will she do when her fake relationship threatens the chance of romance?

The Phoenix Keeper, by S A MacLean – 13 August

Allas is the head phoenix-keeper at a world-renowned zoo for magical creatures, conserving critically endangered firebirds. Griffin-keeper Luciana is annoyingly perfect but with very different ideas about conservation.

A Banh Mi for Two, by Trinity Nguyen – 20 August

Two foodies meet while studying abroad in Vietnam, indulging in all the delights of street food in Saigon (aka Ho Chi Minh City) as they fall in love with what they are eating – and each other.

Don’t Let It Break Your Heart, by Maggie Horne – 27 August

Alana and Gray have dated since high school but after the former comes out as a lesbian, she begins setting up him up with other women.

Then she meets Tal, who would be perfect for Gray. But she could be even more suited for Alana herself.

Alana thinks she’s found the perfect girl, but for who? (Penguin Books)

The Crimson Crown, by Heather Walter – 27 August

This queer witchy reimagining of the classic fairy tale Snow White is told from the perspective of the dark queen.

Practical Rules for Cursed Witches, by Kayla Cottingham – 27 August

In this fantasy romance, a young woman, fated never to find love, tries to break an ancient curse but begins to fall for a girl she’s trying to save.

Countess by Suzan Palumbo – 10 September

This sci-fi novella is a Caribbean, anti-colonial tale in which a betrayed captain seeks revenge on the evil empire that wronged her people.

Whenever You’re Ready, by Rachel Runya Katz – 10 September

Love is in the air for old friends on a road trip. (Macmillan Publishers)

Nia and Jade used to be inseparable best friends but when they reconnect on a road trip, they are left to decide is love worth the risk.

The Curse, by Alexandra Riley – 10 September

When mother Diana Dillon and deputy sheriff Mel Defoe both return to rural Illinois, they become intertwined in a web of mystery surrounding deadly and cursed land.

A Dark and Drowning Tide, by Allison Saft – 17 September

In this fantasy romance, a folklorist and her academic rival must team up to solve their mentor’s murder, and their suspects are their expedition mates – each of whom have a motive for the crime.

I’ll Get Back to You, by Becca Grischow – 17 September

This queer holiday romance features two former classmates who pretend to date each other to be granted freedom from parental expectations, but fake dating turns into something more.

Night Owls, by A R Vishny – 17 September

This paranormal YA romance involves two female vampires from Jewish tradition, who venture into New York’s monstrous underworld to save a girl one of them loves.

The Seemingly Impossible Love Life of Amanda Dean, by Ann Rose – 17 September

Amanda faces wedding-day problems. (Berkley Publishing Corporation)

Amanda is getting ready for her wedding day when past romance memories leave her asking is this “the one”, and if she can walk away with her heart intact.

The Lovers, by Rebekah Faubion – 24 September

Tarot-reader Kit and wedding planner Julia were twin flames but reunite as they both work at a stylish California wedding – will they take the second chance at love?

The Dating Countdown, by N G Peltier – 26 September

Remi and Maxine dated as teens but they haven’t seen each other since their bad break-up. And when they meet again, the latter thinks she can keep things casual with her now-divorced former lover.

Make the Season Bright, by Ashley Herring Blake – 1 October

After five years apart, two exes, both down on their luck, find themselves stuck at the same house for Christmas, but both are convinced nothing can melt the ice in their hearts.

Exes find themselves together at Christmas. (Penguin Random House)

Metal from Heaven, by August Clarke – 22 October

This bloody lesbian revenge plot mixes political fantasy and simmering class warfare in a time of transformative industrial evolution.

Female General and Eldest Princess, by Qing Jun Mo Xiao – 24 October

A slow-burn romance is at the heart of this story of survival and revenge.

Wake Up, Nat & Darcy, by Kate Cochrane – 12 November

After she’s dropped from the US women’s hockey team, Natalie takes a guest-hosting gig on the USA’s winter games coverage. The only catch: the co-host is her ex-girlfriend and one-time college teammate.

The Lotus Empire, by Tasha Suri – 12 November

In the final chapter of the epic fantasy Burning Kingdoms trilogy, an ancient magic returns and Empress Malini and priestess Priya are willing to do anything to save their kingdoms.

The final book in a fantasy trilogy. (Hachette UK)

Rani Choudhury Must Die, by Adiba Jaigirdar – 12 November

Friends-turned-rivals Meghna and Rani team up to expose the former’s boyfriend Zak as a cheater. In doing so, they begin to question why they ever became enemies.

Alice Sadie Celine, by Sarah Blakley-Cartwright – 28 November

One woman’s affair with her daughter’s best friend is the scandal at the heart of this steamy read that tests the limits of love.

