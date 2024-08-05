Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has called for an end to “bullying” as she continues to face hostility over her participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Khelif has faced abuse over her participation in the women’s boxing event despite the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirming that she complies with the competition’s regulations. The furore only increased after she beat Italy’s Angela Carini in just 46 seconds on Thursday (1 August).

Welterweight Khelif’s participation in the boxing tournament has come under scrutiny alongside that of Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, after both were disqualified from last year’s World Championships after failing to meet eligibility criteria. The IOC has questioned the validity of the tests carried out by the International Boxing Association (IBA) at the time.

Now, Khelif, who is through to the women’s 66kg semi-final following her victory over Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori, has called for an end to bullying, Sky Sports reported.

Alergia’s Imane Khelif is competing in the women’s boxing event at Paris 2024. (Richard Pelham/Getty)

‘It can destroy people’

In an interview with SNTV, in Arabic, Khelif said: “I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects.

“It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

Khelif, who is already guaranteed at least a bronze medal in Paris, added that she hopes her family haven’t been affected by the treatment dished out to her and admitted they were worried about her. “God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, that would be the best response,” she went on to say, adding her thanks to the IOC for its continued support.

She faces Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in the semi-finals on Tuesday (6 August).