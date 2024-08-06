Tinashe announces ‘Match My Freak Tour’ dates for North America

Tinashe has announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer has confirmed the Match My Freak World Tour, which begins with dates across the US and Canada this fall.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 9 August via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 14 October in Anaheim and head to the likes of Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Nashville across the month.

She’ll then perform dates in Washington, Brooklyn, Montreal, Chicago, Portland and finish up in Sacramento on 25 November.

The tour’s title takes inspiration from Tinashe’s viral track “Nasty”, which marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as an independent artist.

The song is lifted from her seventh studio album, Quantum Baby, which is due for release on 16 August and features follow-up track “Getting No Sleep”.

As well as the North American tour dates the singer has also confirmed that dates for Australia, Europe and Asia are “coming soon”.

She’ll be supported by singer Raveena across the tour’s run, who recently released her third album, Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain.

You can check out the full tour schedule and details on how to get Tinashe tickets below.

When do Tinashe tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 9 August via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up to an artist presale at tinashenow.com/live. Choose your preferred date and RSVP where you’ll enter your details.

You’ll then be emailed a unique presale link, which will take place from 10am local time on 7 August with the code ‘QUANTUMBABY’.

For other presales taking place including Live Nation, venue presales and more, you can check your local listing below.