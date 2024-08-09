The vast majority of transgender people in America feel anxious about the outcome of November’s US presidential election, a new survey has shown.

Initially carried out for Folx Health, an LGBTQ+ digital healthcare service based in the US, just days before president Joe Biden decided to end his re-election campaign, it was re-run after the announcement.

The survey received more than 1,500 responses from LGBTQ+ people from every state and when filtered for just trans respondents comprised a final analytic sample of 1,239 adults.

The results of Transgender Perspectives on the 2024 Election revealed that 92 per cent of trans and non-binary respondents felt anxious about what will happen at the polls.

“Enthusiasm” and “hopefulness” remain low overall, but those feelings increased by up to four times after Biden left the race and was replaced by Kamala Harris, rising from eight per cent to 32 per cent, and from 14 per cent to 42 per cent respectively.

A majority of trans people feel anxious about the US election, though ‘hopefulness’ has increased since Harris replaced Biden (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The research also found that an average of almost nine in every 10 trans people believe the election will have a major impact on access to LGBTQ+ healthcare nationwide, while more than half (58 per cent) of respondents have considered moving states due to discriminatory policies and laws.

Twenty per cent reported having already loss access to healthcare in the past year because of legislation.

The majority of those considering moving live in states defined as having low or negative policy tally for LGBTQ+ rights, such as Texas, Florida and South Dakota.

The political discourse surrounding the election has resulted in 86 per cent of trans adults experiencing negative effects on their mental health and emotional wellbeing, 67 per cent have feared for their family’s personal safety and 68 per cent have faced strained relationships with family and friends.

Seventy-six per cent of those surveyed have taken at least one protective measure because of their concerns, and 41 per cent have expedited pursuing gender-affirming care.

Donald Trump is running to be president again. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

One respondent said they felt the upcoming election was “incredibly important” and “in some ways it feels like the 2020 election again, especially when it comes to my anxiety”, adding: “I have a lot of fear about what will happen to me, my partner, and our way of life if conservatives come to power broadly.”

Another said: “I am fearful of another Trump presidency “I feel my life and the lives of others are at stake. I wonder daily if I need to prepare to flee or hide.

“Many people are seeking more community networks for safety reasons in case things become horrific in the wake of another Trump presidency or retaliation from MAGA at a Trump loss.”

A third said: “I am terrified of Trump winning, if he wins and presses the anti-LGBTQ+ legislations he’s campaigning [on], I will have to either flee the country. I cannot live hiding my gender and bearing gender dysphoria for the rest of my life. I want to transition, and I want to have children with my wife one day without fear of having them stolen from us.”

However, someone else said, following Biden’s withdrawal from the race: “I hope the election brings positive changes that will improve our community and provide more opportunities for growth and well-being. I’m looking forward to a future where we all benefit from better policies and leadership.”

