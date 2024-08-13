Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter has branded the content of a book about her billionaire father defamatory.

In a scathing social media post, Vivian Jenna Wilson took aim at a biography written by Walter Isaacson.

The book, simply titled Elon Musk, was published last September to mixed reviews, with The Guardian’s Gary Shteyngart describing it as a “dull, insight-free doorstop”.

Wilson argued on Threads – Meta’s rival to X/Twitter – that the book had defamed her and that she was treated as a “villain backstory-origin” or “excuse [to] explain away [Musk’s] behaviour”.

A book about Elon Musk has been savaged by his estranged transgender daughter. (Getty)

She continued: “Elon was your darling Tony Stark apartheid-American hero with a semi-tragic backstory who was saving the world and you were too fucking cowardly to write anything other than a sad excuse for a puff-piece

“To further this goal, you portrayed me in a light that is genuinely defamatory and I’m not going to mince my words.”

You may like to watch

Wilson, 20, has previously confronted her father after he made a series of wild claims, including that she had been “killed [by the] woke mind virus”.

She responded in a series of posts in which she said she looked “pretty good for a dead b***h”.

Her latest thread also targeted Isaacson, who has written books about scientist Albert Einstein, former Apple chief executive Steve Jobs and US founding father Benjamin Franklin, claiming he “never asked, interviewed or contacted,” her.

She first accused the biographer of failing to contact her, while talking to NBC in July. Isaacson responded in a phone interview, saying that he had reached out to her through family members.

But Wilson argued that this wasn’t good enough, adding: “I found out about this [book’s] existence a month before it was released. Either you are completely f***ing incompetent at the most basic aspects of your ‘job’, or you are weaponising your own lack of effort to try [to] lift the blame off yourself because you knew damn well what you were doing.

“I know for a goddamn f***ing fact that you had the information necessary to contact me directly. It’s not exactly neuroscience when all you had to do was ask for my f***ing phone number. Therefore, this ‘omg we like totally tried…’ act isn’t gonna work.”

Wilson then completely ripped into the book, describing it as a puff-piece.

“That memory of sobbing my eyes out in a dormitory, worrying that I didn’t have a future because of the damage this thing did to my reputation will forever stay with me,” she continued. “You, your editors and your publisher are a f**king joke for letting this thing be released to the public.

“I go by Vivian by the way, not Jenna as the book implies… it is genuinely impressive that you somehow managed to find a way to even f*ck up my name. I think that goes to show how much research actually went into this.”

Walter Isaacson did not immediately respond to a PinkNews request for comment.