Trans woman Dylan Gurley, 20, killed in Texas

A young trans woman has been violently killed in Texas.

Dylan Gurley, 20, was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds by police on 23 July in Denton, Texas. The Little Elm resident was declared dead at a local hospital less than an hour after being found.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) reported that Gurley’s death is at least the 23rd violent killing of a trans or gender non-conforming person in the US in 2024.

A GoFundMe page created by Gurley’s sister is currently $500 away from its $5,000 target thanks to 77 donations. The funds raised will go towards Gurley’s memorial and marking her 21st birthday, which she would’ve celebrated on 18 August.

‘We are trying to put the pieces back together’

“We are just trying to put the pieces back together as best as we can and appreciate any and all help,” the fundraiser reads.

Little is currently known about the circumstances surrounding Gurley’s death, apart from the fact she was experiencing homelessness. At the moment no suspect has been identified.

According to tracking by the HRC, which began in 2013, Texas remains the state with the highest number of anti-trans murders. The taking of Gurley’s life marks the 36th since the organisation began tracking fatal violence in the state.

Texas governor Greg Abbott. (Getty)

In Texas, trans and gender non-confirming people are not protected from discrimination across employment, housing, education and public spaces.

Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott, is a vocal opponent of trans rights. In April, he said he wanted to “end” trans teachers expressing their identity in the classroom. In February he said the UN an “pound sand” after human rights groups raised concerns over the surge in anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the state.

Anyone with information regarding Gurley’s death can reach out to Denton Police by calling 940-349-7977. Anonymous tips can be reported at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.