Trans social media star Dylan Mulvaney has reacted to “reverse transvestigators” who have convinced themselves she was born a cis woman.

Taking to TikTok, Mulvaney, who is currently in Scotland performing her new one-woman show, Faghag, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, responded to transvestigators on Reddit who have now decided – despite years of some people saying the opposite – that she was born female.

The term transvestigating – a mash-up of trans and investigating – refers to conspiracy theories that falsely claim individuals, typically women, are transgender and are hiding their “true” gender identity.

“This might be one of the more wild things you see on the internet today,” she says in the video.

“Transvestigators have reverse-transvestigated Dylan Mulvaney to conclude she must have been born a woman, forcible transitioned to male as a kid, then transitioned into female in adulthood.”

Crazy investigators seem to think Dylan Mulvaney is a dolphin. (Marc Brenner Photography)

A comment under the reposted thread says Mulvaney has “soft female clavicles [collarbones] despite the crazy low body fat,” and the investigators added that they had spotted “a female neck on this probable double flipper.”

Mulvaney joked at the “double flipper” comment, saying: “I sound like a dolphin.”

She goes on to say: “We should check on our conspiracy theorist aunts because I fear they may have lost their own plot. But I am thrilled to be joining the cis community once again and to have my name cleared.”

Comments under the post praise Mulvaney, with one person writing “Love you Dylan, and your soft clavicles!”

Other thanked her for the laugh, with one person writing: “Reversed into being accepted,” while others branded the “double flipper” an “insane phrase”.

In March, Mulvaney celebrated her second anniversary of publicly transitioning. At the time, she said “going blonde saved [her] life” by enabling her to dissociate “so much” and to “feel I had power over my body”.