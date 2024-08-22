Mormon Church issues new restrictions on transgender members

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) has updated its handbook with a raft of policies reinforcing anti-LGBTQ+ views and restricting transgender members’ involvement.

Earlier this week, the Mormon Church released the latest version of its General Handbook, prepared under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, which guides “local leaders [to] take a Christ-centered, unified approach to their ministry while accommodating a diverse global faith”.

In a press release, the Mormons said there were several changes to the previous edition, including “clarified policies related to individuals who identify as transgender”.

These include asserting that gender is based on biological sex, and that trans people should not be encouraged to transition, but, if they do so, there will be restricted opportunities for them within the Church.

“Gender is an essential characteristic in [the] Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness,” the handbook reads, and this is defined by the Church as “biological sex at birth”.

The church “does not take a position on the causes of these feelings [gender dysphoria]” and “leaders are instructed against pursuing counsel [for] surgical medical or social transition away from one’s biological sex at birth”.

It goes on to say: “Leaders advise that taking these actions will result in some Church membership restrictions. These restrictions include receiving or exercising the priesthood, receiving or using a temple recommend, and serving in some Church callings.”

It is also clarified that Church ordinances – scared ceremonies, including baptism, confirmation and ordination to priesthood (for cis men only) – are received “according to a person’s biological sex at birth” and “worthy individuals who do not pursue surgical, medical or social transition away from their biological sex at birth may enjoy all the privileges of Church membership”.

In addition, people who have detransitioned are seen as worthy and, if committed to keeping God’s commandments, can also enjoy all the privileges of membership.

“Circumstances vary greatly from person to person and can change over time. Members who feel their inner sense of gender does not align with their biological sex at birth, or who identify as transgender, as well as the parents or guardians of minors facing such circumstances, are encouraged to seek counsel from their bishop.”

The Book of Mormon is sometimes found next to the Bible in US hotel rooms. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lesbians, gay men and bisexual men and women should be treated with “sensitivity, love, and respect” and – similarly to its wording on gender dysphoria – the handbook professes that the Church “does not take a position on the causes of same-sex attraction”.

It asserts feelings of same-sex attraction are “not a sin” but implies that homosexual acts are.

“Members who have these feelings and do not pursue or act on them are living in accordance with [the] Heavenly Father’s plan for his children and with Church doctrine.

“Members with these feelings may receive Church callings, have temple recommends, and receive temple ordinances if they are worthy. Male Church members may receive and exercise the priesthood”. However, “God’s commandments forbid all unchaste behaviour, either heterosexual or same-sex”.

People living with HIV/Aids “should be welcomed at Church meetings and activities” and their attendance is not seen as a health risk to others, the guidelines state.

Mormon teachings have previously come under fire for their anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

In 2020, Brigham Young University, which is owned by the Mormon Church, was criticised for the controversial rules against “homosexual behaviour” included in its honour code.

Emma Gee, who was then a student at the Utah college and is now the partner of trailblazing non-binary athlete Nikki Hiltz, risked expulsion for being open about her bisexuality.

The rule was eventually scrapped, with queer students celebrating by kissing friends and partners of the same gender around campus, including in front of the honour code office.

In 2022, the Department of Education reportedly launched a civil rights investigation into the university over its treatment of LGBTQ+ students.

