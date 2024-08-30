Man with ‘UK’s biggest penis’ says ‘be careful what you wish for’

“[Sex] is not a priority for me”, says Matt Barr, who penis – which measures more than 14 inches in length – is is believed to be the biggest in the UK.

An avid quizzer who made it to the semi-finals of Radio 4’s Brain of Britain last year, Matt has been open publicly about his size since 2022. He was the subject of Channel 4 documentary My Massive Cock, which he says sparked a lot of interest, but he’s quick to point out that he’s not an exhibitionist.

Matt has been the subject of many independent studies, the most recent of which is ongoing. It has found that in addition to its length, his member has a circumference measuring 8.5 inches.

According to UK Meds, the UK’s average erect penis size is about 5.17 inches, and 3.82 inches flaccid.

A visual from Matt’s latest study which compares his size against the average. (Supplied)

Following his appearance on TV, and the newspaper headlines which inevitably followed, Matt is now writing a book, due to be published early next year. He hopes A Long Story: Life With One Of The World’s Largest Penises will quash the many stereotypical responses he’s heard.

“Some people have said to me it’s either a blessing or a curse but it’s a facet of me and something I’ve got to work with and try to work around,” he tells PinkNews. “I’m an average guy and I’ve had good moments I would never have had without my size, but it’s caused challenges.

You may like to watch

“Would I have settled down with someone? Possibly,” he says, adding that his size has been “an obstacle” to long-term relationships.

Although he isn’t currently looking for anything permanent, if he does find someone he hopes they will be “understanding, smart” and like him for who he is.

Matt is open about his size because he wants to “give a different perspective [to] what’s out there”. He says he is often told he should do porn but that isn’t something he’s interested in.

“Bigger is better was always thought to be the way,” Matt says of growing up, but he now feels that “society has gone away” from that mindset.

“In the grand scheme of things, it will cause you issues if you’re my size, so be careful what you wish for,” he advises.

‘You’re just a piece of meat’

Matt says he knew from a young age that he was bigger than everyone else, and in his adult years he has become accustomed to being objectified by some women.

“Sometimes you don’t mind being objectified but you don’t want that to be all that there is to you. [Often] “you’re just a piece of meat, to a degree.”

But once he gets to know people in relationships he gets past those initial thoughts, and he has learnt what works best for him.

“I prefer when they do have a warning,” he says, adding that in his younger days he didn’t talk about his size from the offset. But he has realised that not warning potential dates can mean both he and they might be wasting their time.

“If you’re sleeping together regularly, you don’t want something too big. There are two sides to it and it’s certainly not the porn myth that you suddenly get a perfect sex life.”

Matt is far from average. (Pixie Levinson)

Some of the people he has been with have seen him as “more of an object to have fun with” but he says the “key to a relationship is to be open about what you’re expecting”.

He is well-versed in using sex toys to enhance his sex life and says he recommends it “where possible”.

He is currently an ambassador for male sex toy brand Fleshly, which works to embrace different body types with a focus on bigger-than-average anatomy.

Meanwhile, Matt says his upcoming book promises to be “both a hysterical look at an unusual life and a fascinating in-depth dive into how much size really matters”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.