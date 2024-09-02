RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under fan favourite Etcetera Etcetera has shared that she has no ‘remaining desire’ for a Werk Room Ru-turn, after constant vitriolic fan ‘discourse’ about the show.

This week in apparently controversial statements: professional drag queens are better at drag than fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race! Pause for shocked gasps.

Obviously, that’s not actually shocking, but you’d be forgiven for thinking so, given the reaction to a post from Drag Race Down Under fan favourite Etcetera Etcetera indicating that she never wants to return to the franchise.

To rewind, Etcetera placed seventh on the inaugural season of Drag Race‘s antipodean spinoff, but became an instant fan favourite with some iconic quotes, brutal reads and non-binary finery (though she uses she/ her pronouns in drag).

Unlike Down Under sisters Hannah Conda, Kween Kong and Anita Wig’lit, though, it seems Etcetera won’t be returning for an redo, should she get the call – be it a Vs. The World or Global All Stars.

The reason, she shared via X, is thus: “The discourse the fans consistently create around Drag Race has killed the last remaining desire i EVER had to return.

You may like to watch

“None of you could ever do what we do. That’s why you sit on ur ass and watch. Reading some of the comments around Global is spinning my head around.”

also it’s not all the fans duh. there’s AMAZING fans of drag race and they usually support drag irl. they pay my bills & i owe them so much. whenever i talk to them about these issues they get the impact of the show on the queens. if u missed the point, ur the problem! thanks! — etcetera ɐɹǝʇǝɔʇǝ (@glamourbug) September 1, 2024

Etcetera followed up by adding that several ‘fans’ were “eating this [post] up on Reddit” and were “proving [her] point.”

She wrote that there were “amazing fans of Drag Race, [who] usually support drag [in real life].”

Etcetera also added that she couldn’t believe how “controversial” her opinion was, posting: “I apologise for all who have been harmed by this opinion. I hope you can forgive me. Specifically the one musical theatre major who thought it was a personal call out LMFAOOOO.”

i apologise for all who have been harmed by this opinion. i hope you can forgive me. specifically the one musical theatre major who thought it was a personal call out LMFAOOOO — etcetera ɐɹǝʇǝɔʇǝ (@glamourbug) September 1, 2024

Etcetera’s Down Under sister Kween Kong, who appeared on season two of the spinoff, is currently starring in Global All Stars.

Fans have reacted somewhat intensely to the season so far, particularly to a recent argument between Kween and Drag Race Italia‘s Nehellenia in episode four.

Drag Race Down Under is set to return for a fourth season in the coming months, with Michelle Visage as head judge.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

