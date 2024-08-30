Drag Race Global All Stars confirms second eliminated queen

After a gag-worthy girl group challenge testing even the fiercest queen’s patience and some good old-fashioned Untucked drama, the second queen has sashayed away from RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead.

Last week, the iconic Athena Likis sashayed away after being placed in the bottom against Soa de Muse in the International Ball of Mystery challenge – and though Athena’s Drag Race Belgique franchise sister Alvilda had some things to say, the big wheel keeps on turning.

This week on Global All Stars, the remaining 11 glamazons from around the, well, globe, are tasked with creating sickening girl groups to perform new Drag Race banger, “Say Love”.

The queens have to guess the population of their respective home countries, with the closest three divas under becoming team captains (bonus points to Alyssa Edwards for guessing that there are 100 billion people in the USA).

Vanity Vain selects Kitty Scott-Claus, Gala Varo and Nehellenia, while Miranda Lebrão picks Alyssa, Tessa Testicle and Eva Le Queen. Kween Kong nabs Soa and Pythia.

You may like to watch

Rehearsals go as smoothly as possible for multiple drag queens in a high pressure environment: Kitty, Alyssa and Kween all take charge of their group’s choreo, but run into issues with Vanity, Tessa and Soa, respectively.

Werk Room chats include a good sprinkling of drama, with Nehellenia hinting that she feels Alyssa and Kween look down at her – but also Miranda revealing that she’s battling a serious health condition that limits her bodily functions.

Performance-wise, it’s no surprise that Kween Kong absolutely eats the Latinx mix of “Say Love”, with D’Vibe doing well – though Pythia seems least comfortable.

Fresh M.E.A.T (Miranda, Eva, Alyssa and Tessa) perform the K-pop mix of the track, and guess who does best? That’s right, Alyssa and Eva. Miranda, unfortunately, appears less sold by the performance. Alyssa’s choreography is also really hard.

Kitty and Gala dominate their performance, but overall, it seems the strongest group with the Europop mix.

After a “Colour my World” runway category (reveals from one colour to another), the tops and bottoms are announced, with the queens judged individually. Alyssa is called safe(!), but Miranda, Pythia and Vanity place in the bottom, while Kitty, Kween and Nehellenia land in the top.

Hilariously, when the girls regroup in Untucked, the safe queens tell Nellehenia she should have been in the bottom. Way to kick a girl off her perch. She then takes the other queens to task, and it kicks off a little bit! Love the drama! Love P!nk!

In a stunning redemption from her Drag Race UK girl group miss, Kitty Scott-Claus nabs the win! Rule Britannia! The bottom two – Miranda and Vanity – lipsync to “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls, and sadly, Drag Race Brazil star Miranda becomes the second queen to sashay away.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.