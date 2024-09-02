Drag Race Down Under finalist and the franchise’s Global All Stars representative Kween Kong has spilled the “full tea” of a disagreement between Nehellenia and her fellow competitors.

Warning: Sickening spoilers ahead.

Episode four of the truly international Global All Stars saw Drag Race UK‘s Kitty Scott-Claus grab a win for the girl group challenge, with the season three finalist joined in the top that week by Kween Kong and Drag Race Italia‘s Nehellenia.

That left the bottom three of the episode as Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race), Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sverige) and the eventual departed of the competition Miranada Lebrão (Drag Race Brazil).

But while Untucked each week is usually filled with each of the queens talking about their critiques, the discussion this week was bulldozed by Nehellenia expressing her feelings that many other competitors didn’t “respect” her as an artist.

To rewind; before Nehellenia’s Untucked entrance, several of the safe queens determined that she would be in the bottom that week, including flagship franchise star Alyssa Edwards and Drag Race France‘s Soa de Muse.

When it was revealed that Nellehenia was in the top, the queens looked a bit too gagged. Nehellenia replied: “[The judges] don’t underestimate me like some of you. But its fine, if you don’t like me, you can respect me as an artist.”

The assembled queens – led by Kween – pressed Nehellenia to name names, but she declined, saying that she just had a “feeling”. The conversation then escalated, with Soa, Miranda and Vanity all leaving the couch, and the New Zealand-born queen calling Nehellenia a “bit of a c*nt” in her confessional.

Now that we’re all caught up on the context, Kween Kong has taken to X to spill the “full tea” on the moment, revealing that it went on for nearly an hour, rather than the two minutes seen on air.

“None of y’all were there,” she wrote. “You saw the last 5 mins of a chat that went for over 45minutes and went round in circles. When Nelly spoke we started off gently asking who and what was she talking about because at that point some of us didn’t know who or what could’ve happened to make her feel this way.

“None of us, tops or bottoms got to talk about our critiques, coz Untucked was used up with us trying to understand what was happening, we literally met each other 6 days before this.”

She continued: “None of us would want Nehellenia to feel like she wasn’t welcome or that we didn’t want to understand her. Now we’re being accused of bullying her because this edit makes our frustration in the situation an attack on her feelings… This is wild!”

Kween added: “We all come from different backgrounds with different sense of humour, references, language etc. we were competing for rus attention not each others,” and clarified that the girls that “stormed off” were simply getting ready to lipsync.

Nehellenia has also spoken out since the episode aired, asking fans not to send hate to fellow queens via an Instagram livestream.

“Please, please, don’t go mad, don’t hate queens. They don’t deserve that.” The Drag Race Italia Miss Congeniality name dropped Soa and Kitty as queens she loved and has since made up with.

“It’s a television show,” she added.

Listen to Nelololelole. It’s so fine for people to have opinions on the show, but when they become hateful, offensive or demeaning then you’re crossing the line. Having been on the receiving end of hate and death threats, it is extremely demoralising and difficult to process. https://t.co/xvIEuPvw23 — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) September 1, 2024

Global All Stars has got off to a fairly rocky start, with Drag Race Belgique‘s Athena Likis becoming the first queen to be eliminated – much to the anger of franchise winner Alvilda.

It’s also been noted by many fans that four out of five challenge winners so far have been from English-speaking franchises.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

