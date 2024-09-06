Sky News interview goes viral after bottle of lube spotted in the background

An interview on Sky News has taken the internet by storm, after a bottle of what appeared to be Liquid Silk lube was spotted on a shelf in the background.

Though the subject matter of the Sky News interview was incredibly serious, discussing the Grenfell Tower fire on the day of the publishing of its public inquiry, viewers were quickly distracted by an item on a shelf in the background with some rather recognisable font, closely resembling a bottle from the lube brand.

“Is that… is that a bottle of Liquid Silk on the BBC?” one bemused X user wrote, and the answer is: No. It’s a bottle of Liquid Silk on Sky News.

Liquid Silk is a, “luxury, non tacky, water based sensual lubricant,” according to its bottle. It assists in “the subtle art of making people fit together and reducing friction in relationships.”

No, its a bottle of Liquid Silk on Sky 😛 https://t.co/vGoVpTg36T — Michael 💜 (he/they) (@MichaelM238) September 5, 2024

The full interview is available to watch here, but the tragic and disturbing nature of the topic hasn’t put off several X users from expressing their amusement (and thirst) at the conspicuous background Sky News lube.

“And they said brat summer was over,” one joked, with another commending the choice of lubricant.

“Good for her!” another wrote and a fourth said: “Hope he was paid well for the product placement.”

The original poster of the clip also wrote that the cameo “made [their] entire day”, and that they were “too shooketh” to correctly identify the broadcaster.

The Grenfell Tower fire occurred in 2017, and killed 72 people in the blaze at a West London tower block with highly flammable cladding.

As mentioned by Sky News’ interviewee, the public inquiry has found that multiple groups share blame, including government officials and ministers, product manufacturers and the construction and design teams.

