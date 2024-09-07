Gay YouTuber loses 250lbs for ‘social experiment’

YouTube star Nikocado Avocado has revealed his drastic weight loss in what he called “the greatest social experiment” of his life.

Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, is best known for his food content and Mukbang videos, where he and others eat excessive amounts of food. He has also spoken out about being gay and the difficulties LGBTQ+ people face in countries where being gay is banned.

In two videos shared today (September 7), Perry showed off his new look in which he had lost 250lbs of weight in the last two years.

“Two steps ahead. I am always two steps ahead. This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life,” he said.

The Ukrainian-American YouTuber revealed that he had not recorded any videos in the last two years and was secretly losing weight while uploading old, unseen content as if it was recent.

Both of Perry’s videos received millions of views as his followers were shocked by the disclosure.

You may like to watch

He railed against internet users who were hungry for drama, saying that it was “worrying”, “compelling”, and “gripping to observe all these unwell, disorientated beings roam the internet in search of stories, ideas, rivalries where they feel encouraged, engaged”.

“So I am the villain because I’ve made myself one and you will continue to consume these stories about me – year after year after year. Yesterday people were calling me fat and sick and boring and irrelevant,” he said. “People are the most messed up creatures on the entire planet and yet I’ve still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone. The joke’s on you.”

Perry began as a lifestyle vegan YouTuber but decided to quit veganism in 2016 and opted to eat high-calorie fast food for his Mukbang content instead. This led to him gaining weight and subsequently going on a “weight-loss journey”, which he said he had quit back in May of this year.

Turns out, that wasn’t true.

He said that he was uploading old content for the past two years in order to maintain his channel and appease his followers while still focusing on his health, though he did not explain how he lost the weight.

Fans commented on Perry’s clip to celebrate his weight loss, calling it the “biggest internet redemption arc ever” while others were happy that he wouldn’t pass away “due to complications caused by his heavy weight”.