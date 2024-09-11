Trans state senator Sarah McBride won the Democratic Primary for Delaware’s lone US House seat, putting her on course to become the first openly trans member of the United States Congress.

McBride, who made history in 2020 as the first ever trans state senator, easily beat out other Democrat candidates Earl Cooper and Elias Weir for the primary win with more than 80% of the votes.

McBride will face off against GOP nominee James Whalen in Delaware’s House of Representatives election in on November 5, 2024, a seat she is heavily favoured to win as the Democrats have held it since 2010.

“With a heart full of hope – and because of tens of thousands of Delawareans who turned out to the polls – tonight I’m proud to become the Democratic nominee for Delaware’s sole seat in the United States House of Representatives. Thank you, Delaware!”, McBride wrote on Instagram in a celebratory post.

Celebrating her win in New Castle, McBride said alongside feeling an “immense amount of gratitude” she also feels the “the deep responsibility that comes with being your nominee for this seat”.

“While tonight we celebrate our victory in the primary, we all know that our work is far from over, and we know what is at stake in this election,” she continued, as quoted by NBC News.

“We know what is on the line with the MAGA extremists who are on our ballot here in November in Delaware. We know what happens if Donald Trump wins and Republicans get the full control of Congress. They will not hesitate one second to pass their Project 2025 agenda.”

She added: “Our rights and our freedoms, our dignity and our democracy are on the line in this election, but so, too, is the promise of tomorrow, because we aren’t just here because of what’s at risk.

“We are also here because of what is possible. … Y’all, hope and joy are making a comeback in America.”

LGBTQ+ groups and activists celebrated McBride’s win, seeing it as a huge step forward in America’s divided political landscape, particularly around trans issues.

Annise Parker, president & CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, said in a statement: “With trans rights under assault in states across the country, Sarah McBride’s ability to clear the primary field to represent Delaware in Congress proves that voters want their leaders focused on solving the issues that matter to their daily lives – not singling out their trans neighbors.

“Our democracy works best when we all have a seat at the table, and our community is overjoyed today at the news that – for the first time in the 246 years since our Congress was created – the trans community is poised to have a voice in our national legislature.

“Hundreds of thousands of Delawareans will vote for Sarah in September and November, not because she’s trans, but because she’s been an effective, well-respected leader in the state for years.

“The LGBTQ+ community, and America, are fortunate to have an incredible trans leader like Sarah advocating for all of us in Washington.”

Equality PAC co-chairs Mark Takano of California and Ritchie Torres of New York said they are “proud to stand alongside Sarah”.

“We are excited to continue supporting her campaign for Congress as we work together to finally shatter that lavender ceiling,” they said.

Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, praised McBride’s record and relationship with her neighbours and fellow Delawareans.

Robinson said: “They’ve known her since she was in third grade, some of them, and many of them — and this is the best thing, especially when you think about a state senator — they know her for her record and her work.

“They know about the work she did on paid family leave. They know about the work she did on Medicaid expansion. This is really her doing what politicians should do, talking people about issues that matter to them and advocating for her community.”