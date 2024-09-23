Bigots mad at David Lammy for flying bisexual Pride flags at Foreign Office

Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy has been accused of “woke virtue-signalling” for flying bisexual Pride flags outside the Foreign Office… in Bi Awareness Week no less!

For Bisexual Awareness Week (16–23 September), two pink, purple and blue bi pride flags have been hung in the courtyard of the Foreign Secretary department’s historic Grade I-listed headquarters in Westminster.

Currently, the Foreign Office is the only Whitehall government department building ­outwardly marking Bisexual Awareness Week.

Several senior civil servants have celebrated the presence of the flags, noting they are a visual marker of an inclusive and LGBTQ+-friendly workspace.

Corin Robertson – Director General of Finance and Corporate at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – posted a photo of the flags with the caption: “Happy bisexuality awareness week.”

Now this is a workplace I can be proud to be myself in @FCDO_FLAG https://t.co/BEYNEaEFoF — Sarah Lingard (@Lingardsaraha) September 17, 2024

The post’s comments range from supportive sentiments to nasty comments: “Why on earth does anyone’s sexuality need to be publicly celebrated? We are all what we are. This is virtue signalling rubbish.”

Robertson’s colleague, Sarah Lingard, the deputy director of delivery, projects and consultancy shared the post.

Lingard added: “Now this is a workplace I can be proud to be myself in.”

However, for some, the trio of colours hanging outside the Foreign Office is equal to a national security threat.

The DailyMail reported that a spokesperson from the Conservative Party criticised the flags, stating: “Labour have revealed their real priorities when it comes to foreign affairs.

“In an incredibly dangerous, unstable world the first and foremost job of the Foreign Office must be standing up to those who threaten us.

“Labour ministers should be flying the flag for Britain abroad, not spending taxpayers’ money on woke virtue-signalling.”

Some have also said Lammy has been distracted from priorities because of the flags, even speculating that there has not been planning permission from Westminster City Council for the flag display, as the bisexual Pride flag is not on a list of permitted flags that can be flown without consent.

A Foreign Office spokesperson responded: “The FCDO stands for inclusivity, diversity and acceptance, both at home and abroad.

“We celebrate the diversity of our staff throughout the year.”

When is Bi Visibility Day? (Getty)

What is Bi Visibility Day?

Bi Visibility Day occurs annually on 23 September, the date is set to recognise and celebrate bisexual people, the bisexual community, and the history of bisexuality.

First officially observed in 1999, the day was born by three bisexual rights activists: Wendy Curry of Maine, Michael Page of Florida, and Gigi Raven Wilbur of Texas.

Bi Visibility Day differs from wider LGBTQ+ events as the day was conceived to highlight the continued prejudice and biphobia that bisexual people face in both the straight and gay communities.

A 2017 study by American University found that stressors had more of an impact because bi people face what researchers described as “double discrimination” – from both queer and non-queer communities.

In 2012, Berkeley in California became what is believed to be the first US city to declare 23 September as Bisexual Pride and Bi Visibility Day.